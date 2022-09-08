TV legend Dick Ebersol on SNL, Atlanta Olympics and personal tragedy

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Broadcast TV legend Dick Ebersol’s memoir, “From Saturday Night to Sunday Night: My 40 Years of Laughter, Tears and Touchdowns,” which comes out Sept. 13, is brimming with the thrill of victories and the heartbreak of family tragedy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Nov. 28, 2004, a plane crash took the life of Ebersol’s youngest son, Teddy, along with those of the pilot and crew. Ebersol and his son Charlie were seriously injured. Ebersol spent decades putting his stamp on NFL football and Olympics television coverage, telling inspiring stories about what made competitors and champions tick, but his own story is as moving as any he ever broadcast.

Ebersol, a lifetime achievement Emmy recipient, began his career as a researcher on ABC’s iconic “Wide World of Sports” and later worked as assistant to the legendary Roone Arledge at ABC. He transformed NBC’s sports and comedy programming as the head of NBC Sports and co-creator with Lorne Michaels of what was originally called “Saturday Night.” He also hired Brandon Tartikoff, who greenlit such “must-see” sitcoms as “The Cosby Show” and “Cheers.”

Ebersol spoke with The Washington Post about career highs (including Muhammad Ali’s surprise appearance at the Atlanta Games) and how his wife, actress Susan Saint James, whom he met when she hosted “SNL” in 1981, held their family together after their son’s death.

The interview has been edited lightly for clarity and length.

Q: You open the book with an epigram by your late son, Teddy — “The finish line is only the beginning of a whole new race.” What do you hope readers take away most about him?

A: Let me talk in a wider frame first. I think the most important thing you can do when you lose a child is for the family to continue to talk about that child. Do not push the subject aside. It’s not about getting into how somebody died, it’s getting into how they lived. Teddy brought so much brightness, laughter and charm to our family.

Q: The memoir serves as a tribute to family, but especially to your wife. You write that she focused her energies on not allowing the family to devolve into anger.

A: That’s true. She took everything out of our master bedroom, and she put in a hospital bed for me and a cot for herself. [Our sons] Willie and Charlie didn’t go back to college for a while. Susan’s magic kept us all together and celebrating Teddy. He’s buried not more than a mile and a half from here [in Litchfield, Conn., where Ebersol grew up]. Quite often, I’ll walk over there and lean against the grave of a dear friend of mine, whose grave is next to Teddy’s, and I’ll talk to Teddy. It brings his image alive to me in a way that I find very satisfying.

Q: You began your career at ABC under Roone Arledge, who you call a model of leadership and innovation. What did you learn most from him?

A: I thought of myself as a producer first and an executive second. I went over to NBC initially to do all kinds of different things, but it quickly evolved into sports. I made myself available all the time. The different departments were spread out over several floors. I would walk those floors so anybody could see me walk by. I was very approachable. I don’t see how you could be a boss without creating a culture where people are free to engage the bosses. My philosophy took hold quickly. People would ask me, “Is it okay if I try this?” and it paid off in spades; we became the best sports department in television.

Q: Where do you rank Muhammad Ali lighting the Olympic cauldron on your vast list of creative accomplishments?

A: First. I had a relationship with him from my teenage years when I was a researcher. When I pitched the Olympics leadership in Atlanta that he should light the cauldron, there was hesitancy. I said: “This is nuts. This is the most famous athlete in the world.” They finally agreed. I sat with Ali and his wife, and they jumped at the opportunity to do it. He did an unbelievable job, and if you go back and look at that tape, he exhibited a fair amount of courage because there was enough of a breeze that the flames were blowing back [toward him].

Q: Advance reviews of your book called it an exhilarating outing for any sports fan. But what doesn’t get as much play is that you are an unsung comedy hero. You co-created “Saturday Night Live” with Lorne Michaels. What do you remember most about the original auditions?

A: Lorne has such a great eye for talent. The auditions were hysterical. The most famous one, I suppose, was when Lorne took us all down to watch Chevy Chase perform stand-up. [He was being considered as a writer.] When we were in front of the place afterwards, it was pouring rain, and Chevy said he’d get a cab and he ran down the middle of Third Avenue. There was an enormous pothole, and he faked a fall. Lorne looked at me and said, “Wouldn’t you think a guy who is willing to do that would be the funniest guy on our show?”

Q: There’s that old maxim: Dying is easy, comedy is hard. Which is harder, comedy or sports?

A: I’m not sure I’ve ever been asked that. Sports is harder because you’ve got to win the rights in the first place. You have to win the rights to the championships, and then produce those games to capture a massive audience. I was lucky to have Jack Welch [CEO of General Electric, which owned NBC], who was the most successful businessman in America at the time when I was running sports at NBC, support me. I won his trust in a business where the losses can reach billions of dollars. There aren’t those kinds of losses in comedy.

Q: You detail in the book about how a salary impasse led to your departure from NBC. But in reading between the lines of your book, I’m thinking that there was nothing else for you to achieve in your career once Stephen Colbert on “The Colbert Report” debuted an Olympic mascot, Ebersol the Moose.

A: I have the moose! He’s in storage in Connecticut.

Q: You’ve produced so many thrilling and inspiring stories. What do you hope readers take from your own?

A: I am a lucky, lucky guy. Through my career, I met this unbelievable woman who after 40 years of being married is still the centerpiece of my life. We have great kids. We had one horrible, dark tragic day in our lives, but Teddy still lives in our hearts.

Donald Liebenson is an entertainment writer. His work has been published in the Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, VanityFair.com and New York Magazine’s Vulture website.

From Saturday Night to Sunday Night

My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears, and Touchdowns in TV

By Dick Ebersol

Simon & Schuster. 384 pp. $28

