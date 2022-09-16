The queen of their dreams

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In 1927, the year after Queen Elizabeth II was born, Virginia Woolf set down some thoughts on the art of biography. The ideal, she wrote, should be to capture “that queer amalgamation of dream and reality, that perpetual marriage of granite and rainbow.” The granite of facts and the rainbow of personality: What did they do? and What were they like?

For Elizabeth, who for the best part of a century was one of the most famous people in the world, most of the granite is a matter of public record (though patches will remain under seal for many years to come). Among biographies, Ben Pimlott’s “The Queen” sits at the top of the pile: a historian’s biography, measured and rigorous, not just for royal watchers. First published in 1996, when, as Pimlott wrote, “royal stocks were at a low ebb,” it has been updated periodically, most recently in 2012, Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee year, by which point even old punks like Vivienne Westwood were declaring themselves as her admirers.

But observing the rainbow presents a problem: how to disentangle the personality from the public mood? I’m not sure — during Elizabeth’s lifetime, at least — that this disentanglement was ever possible. However, half a century ago — already a generation into her reign — a short book turned the problem on its head.

Instead of worrying about the personality of the sovereign, Brian Masters’s “Dreams About H.M. The Queen” (1972) treats her as a lens through which to examine the inner lives of her subjects. Masters interviewed a swathe of the British public — about a thousand people — asking them to describe any dreams they could recall having about the royal family. About a third were able to comply. Masters’s correspondents were from all walks of life. If they had one thing in common beside dreaming of the queen, it was that almost none of them had actually met her or had any reasonable expectation of doing so. The Elizabeth of their dreams — “Betty,” as Masters prosaically referred to her — was a creation purely of the imagination.

The result is a kind of collective dream diary, an account of a national obsession. (Two national obsessions, in fact: Masters observes that nearly half of the respondents’ dreams involved having tea.) Often the queen dream is an anxiety dream: Betty arrives unheralded on the doorstep, and the dreamer’s house is a mess or they are standing in the nude. Sometimes she needs a helping hand, allowing for the fantasy of rendering a service — lending her a hat; helping her across the road — which will be received with gratitude. Sometimes, as in the example below, shared by a male student, the idealization has something charged, even slightly thrilling, about it:

He was in a pub with the Queen and Prince Charles. The queen was dressed in full regalia, including the crown. It came to his turn to buy a round, so he bought himself and the queen a pint, and a barley wine for Charles. After this the queen told him to check the Rolls Royce which was outside, and when he came back, the queen had finished both his and her own pints of bitter. Then she said, “O.K. It’s time we went.” All three of them went out to the Rolls, the queen took the wheel and drove off.

I sincerely hope this dream had a sequel.

So the granite is there if you want it: Start with Pimlott and work outward. And maybe, in time, a clearer rainbow will start to appear. But Masters’s funny, peculiar book manages to succeed by recording something different. Not a history but a snapshot, registering the queen’s ambient presence, the subliminal effect she had on many millions of people she would never meet.

In the past few days it has been a cliche to remark that Elizabeth was a symbol. In fact, she was a whole dictionary’s worth of them. “The next time you dream of the queen,” Masters wrote, “ask yourself how you felt in the dream, how she treated you, how you behaved, what sensation was paramount in your heart when you awoke.” As the inadvertent messenger of her subjects’ unconscious, she could be giver of advice, fulfiller of wishes, alarm bell for stress. “In addition to all her accomplishments and skills, H.M. the queen is unofficial private psychiatrist … to a great number of her subjects,” Masters concluded. “She is queen of the British psyche.” In this role, she may prove irreplaceable.

Dennis Duncan is a lecturer in English at University College London and author of “Index, A History of the.”

