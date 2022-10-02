Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Constance Wu muses in “Making a Scene” that “true self-awareness requires context,” the 40-year-old actress is essentially posing the thesis of her illuminating new memoir. A gifted performer hounded by a diva reputation, Wu isn’t afraid to portray herself as volatile, cruel or conceited in enthralling essays that range from wistful recollections to uncomfortable confessions.

“It sounds annoying and attention-seeking,” she writes about the faux argument she had with an old boyfriend in a crowded restaurant. “And it was.” Remembering how her teenage self treated her younger sister, Wu admits she was “mean and controlling.” Describing a misguided grudge she held against her “Fresh Off the Boat” co-star Randall Park, Wu says, “Looking back, I cringe at my childish behavior.”

But “Making a Scene” is less of a mea culpa than a meditation on those mistakes (though there is a chapter titled “An Apology”). That willingness to not just address her faults but grapple with them makes Wu’s memoir all the richer. Throw in her talent for vivid scene setting, plus an understanding that reflections are nothing without introspection, and the “Crazy Rich Asians” star delivers a page-turner that amounts to much more than its headline-grabbing revelations.

When Wu does open up on her trauma, she finds purpose in the retelling. Her upsetting memory of being raped at age 22 by a man 14 years her senior becomes a nuanced interrogation of the “cool girl” and “good guy” cliches. Wu’s accusation that she was sexually harassed by a “Fresh Off the Boat” producer, identified only by the initial “M,” and her instinct to let that behavior slide until the show was thriving begets a conversation about Hollywood’s toxic power dynamics. “It’s unfortunate that success was a precondition of basic human respect for an actress — but that was the reality I learned when I got a TV show,” Wu writes. “It was unsettling and confusing.”

As Wu indicated in a July statement on social media, the book also documents her 2019 suicide attempt amid the online backlash to tweets she sent ruing “Fresh Off the Boat’s” renewal. Pried by a friend from the edge of her New York apartment’s balcony, Wu clarifies that she never wanted to take her own life but still found herself awash in hopelessness. When she was taken to the hospital, she told two intake counselors what had happened: “That I almost jumped. That I’m very impulsive. (The edge of a balcony is not a place for impulsivity.) That I needed help.”

While “Making a Scene” is light on laughs — and a few attempts at humor fall flat — the overarching experience isn’t as harrowing as those chapters would imply. Much of Wu’s story, rather, is driven by poignant memories of her varied flings and loves. Her lustful connection with Rob, the maitre d’ at an upscale New York restaurant where she waitressed, paints an all-too-relatable picture of a fiery romance that slowly loses steam. Wu’s years-long on-again, off-again dynamic with one boyfriend makes for an aching account of non-reciprocated romance. The twists and turns of a longtime friend-with-benefits relationship wouldn’t be out of place in a rom-com.

Curiously, the catharsis of Wu connecting with her current partner — musician Ryan Kattner, with whom she welcomed a daughter in 2020 — never arrives, as Kattner is only mentioned in passing. Wu seems at first to be similarly withholding when it comes to her separated parents. But she saves that devastating tale for the final chapter, in which she details their troubled marriage and ugly divorce, all while thoughtfully recontextualizing their parenting within her own decision to become a mother.

Wu showcases a knack for mining meaning out of the slighter essays, about her teenage job at a quaint bakery, for example, or her idiosyncratic affection for bunnies. She also writes about her formative forays into community theater with endearing enthusiasm, and Virginians will relish the myriad references to her Richmond upbringing — shout-outs to Kings Dominion, Monument Avenue and the community’s enduring hospitality among them. And Wu offers thoughtful observations about the pressures and prejudices of navigating Hollywood as an Asian American woman, particularly when it comes to countering cultural critiques of “Fresh Off the Boat.”

At one point, when describing a confession to a friend in high school, Wu writes, “What a relief it was to share something bad about myself and still be loved!” Readers will decide whether that’s the case with “Making a Scene,” but if nothing else, she deserves credit for exposing herself to scrutiny. In a clever device, Wu writes out some particularly candid exchanges as scenes from a screenplay. It’s a welcome break in structure for an actress who, by skipping over frivolous on-set anecdotes and leaning into messy admissions, puts her own spin on the Hollywood memoir script.

Thomas Floyd is an editor and writer for The Washington Post.

Making a Scene

By Constance Wu

Scribner. 336 pp. $29.

