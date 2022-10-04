Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mia P. Manansala said she finds it a little weird when people ask her what she wants readers to learn from her mystery novels. There’s nothing to learn, she insists. They’re just fun reads that happen to focus on a Filipina protagonist. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery books are cozy mysteries, a genre characterized by amateur sleuths solving cases in small towns. Manansala’s writing follows baking aficionado Lila Macapagal, a young Filipino woman who protects her family and friends from being blamed for the foul play that crops up in Shady Palms, a fictional town a few hours from Chicago.

Lila doesn’t work alone. To get the job done, she leans on her Tita Rosie, who owns a Filipino restaurant in town; her longtime best friend, Adeena; and a flock of fussing Filipino aunties and their children. Lila’s squad also includes her crushes: Adeena’s lawyer brother Amir and a handsome dentist named Dr. Jae.

In the first book in the series, “Arsenic and Adobo,” which came out in 2021, the group tries to find out who poisoned Lila’s former flame. The sequel, “Homicide and Halo-Halo,” centers on a different murder tied to the town’s Miss Teen Shady Palms Pageant. The third book, “Blackmail and Bibingka,” was just released.

Manansala spoke over Zoom recently about inspiration for her work and what readers should expect from “Blackmail and Bibingka.”

Q: How has your family influenced your writing?

A: [My mom] was happy when I pursued writing. I got my love of cozy mysteries from her. She used to work at Walden Books when those still existed. She was shelving books one day, and she was like, “Oh, ‘Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder.’ What’s this about?” She messaged me, “Hey, I found a book that has food and mysteries.” Mysteries are our favorite genre. That was my first foray into cozy mysteries, as well as mysteries incorporating food.

A lot of the Tita Rosie’s Kitchen Mystery [series] comes from the idea of food as a love language. It’s heavily based on my father. How food connects culture, history and family and all that, I learned from him.

He passed away in 2018, so he’s not around to see this, but he was an old-school cook, so he didn’t pass on his recipes. He didn’t really have recipes. He cooked by feel. Watching him cook, it’s not [about] measurements, just opening a bottle of sauce and pouring. When we were younger, we were always like, “You should open a restaurant. You’re so good.” And he said no, because he had family in the Philippines who owned restaurants: It was hard work, you don’t have a day off, you have a lot of responsibility. He wanted to keep cooking as something he enjoyed or something he did for the family. But I wanted to explore what that was like, growing up where that was their livelihood.

Q: How has your cultural background influenced your writing?

A: It’s really hard for me to separate Filipino culture and family, because for me growing up, my family was all I had as an intro to Filipino [culture]. I grew up in a working-class, majority-Latino neighborhood. I had ... the occasional family parties because my parents’ friends were all in the suburbs, and they were a little bit more affluent. For me, it was like crossing into a completely different world. And that’s part of how I came up with the protagonist Lila.

Q: Why is food an important aspect to incorporate in your work?

A: Food means different things to different people, particularly when you are an immigrant or [part of the] diaspora. It’s like when [Lila] and her grandmother are butting heads. Her grandmother, having emigrated 30-plus years before her, [compared with] her being born and raised in the States — their ideas of what Filipino food are so different. But that doesn’t mean either of them were wrong necessarily. I wanted to explore that conversation the diaspora has about authenticity: What does that really mean and who’s allowed to create and work in that food space?

Q: What do you want people to take away from your books?

A: It’s really important to me to have Filipino American characters who just exist as they are. So much Asian American literature is focused on the immigrant story and trauma, and those are all hugely important, beautifully written [and] very well needed. But it’s not all that we are, and I wanted to write a story that was entertaining and features us as main characters trying to live our lives.

One thing I always tell people is Lila being Filipino American shapes the way she sees the world, and it particularly shapes the way the world sees her. But it’s only a part of who she is.

We can be the heroes. We can fall in love. We can solve problems. We can go on epic adventures. We can do all the same things as everyone else, [although] there are other things that color our perspective, but it’s no different than any other books out there.

Q: What should readers expect from “Blackmail and Bibingka”?

A: This one is set around Christmastime. I was trying to touch on settings that would feel inherently Filipino even though they’re obviously also very American, and Christmas is a huge deal in the Filipino community. In the book, Lila’s shady cousin Ronnie, Tita Rosie’s only son, has come back to town after ghosting the family. And he’s taking over a winery in town. So he’s like, “I’m back for good. I’m back on my feet.” Lila doesn’t trust it. She knows wherever he goes, trouble is going to follow. When one of his main investors is murdered, he becomes the main suspect. She feels like she owes him nothing, but for Tita Rosie’s sake, she’s going to try to find out who the true killer is.

Blackmail and Bibingka

By Mia P. Manansala

Berkeley. 288 pp. $16.99

