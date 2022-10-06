‘Act of Oblivion,’ by Robert Harris
Weiss’s irresistible account of the life of Eddie Antar, a small-time huckster and high school dropout who became a wealthy merchant, securities fraudster, fugitive and convict, is also a tale of the rise of consumer electronics in America and a fond portrait of the sleazy, disintegrating city that was New York in the 1970s. Narrator Richard Ferrone, whose gravelly, big-city voice is wonderfully suited to stories of criminal enterprise, does the book full justice. His delivery is so engaged with Eddie’s flimflam and high jinx, it is almost impossible to believe that he — or at least his voice — was not a player. Antar’s financial finagling was relentless: He pocketed sales tax, scammed insurance companies, shifted money to give the illusion of growth and profited handsomely through insider trading. Add to that, forgery, swindling his ex-wife out of monetary support and operating under a false identity. But the real engine of his success was the in-your-face TV ads performed by the manic comedian Jerry Carroll. Everyone hated them, but they worked — and we may thank Ferrone for sparing us any attempt to reproduce them. (Hachette, Unabridged, 13 hours)
‘The Bullet that Missed,’ by Richard Osman
This is the third installment of the adventures of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club, a small posse of residents of a retirement village in Kent. You could begin this thoroughly entertaining series here, but you would miss the backstory and satisfaction of reuniting with old friends; former MI6 operative, Elizabeth (and Stephen, “who, for a number of reasons, is Elizabeth’s third husband”); retired nurse, Joyce, seemingly ditsy but who notices everything; onetime labor organizer, Ron, hothead and West Ham football fanatic; and psychiatrist, Ibrahim, gentle, well-dressed and organized. The plot involves a murdered journalist, a former KGB goon, a Swedish money launderer, kidnapping, death by knitting needle, and Alan, an extremely personable dog. The narrator of the preceding books, the brilliant Lesley Manville, has here been replaced by Fiona Shaw, and unlike many substitutions, this is not a disaster. A talented comic actor, perhaps best known as Petunia Dursley from the Harry Potter films, she maintains the wry spirit of the series and captures the personalities of the characters with empathy and flair — though her “Swedish” accent is downright peculiar. (Penguin Audio, Unabridged, 11 ¼ hours)
Katherine A. Powers reviews audiobooks every month for The Washington Post.
