Behind Thomas Ricks’s new book, “Waging a Good War: A Military History of the Civil Rights Movement, 1954-1968,” lies an obvious question. In the 20th century, the world’s militaries unleashed a wave of destruction unprecedented in human history, devastating vast stretches of countryside, leveling entire cities and killing more than 100 million people, a portion of them with genocidal intent. So what’s to be gained by casting one of the century’s greatest nonviolent movements in martial terms, by thinking of it as yet another army fighting yet another war?

According to Ricks, such a reinterpretation opens a new understanding of the civil rights movement’s remarkable success. Ricks, a Pulitzer Prize-winning national security reporter who has also written six widely praised books on American military policy and political history, makes his case through an extended analogy. The movement was able to topple Jim Crow, he argues, because it acted the way a successful military acts. Its leaders set a clearly defined goal, adopted a tactical approach that served its ends, carefully trained their troops in those tactics, and then gave them the logistical, emotional and public-facing support they needed to see the movement’s mission through.

Ricks weaves that analogy through his vigorous retelling of what historians have come to call the movement’s “classic phase,” from the 1955-1956 Montgomery bus boycott to Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder in April 1968. The boycott was a highly organized, intensely disciplined siege of one of Jim Crow’s citadels, he says. The 1961 Freedom Rides were a “daring but almost suicidal foray behind enemy lines” much like World War II’s Doolittle Raid. In the spring of 1963, the movement fought its Gettysburg — the epic confrontation that reshaped the course of the war — in the streets of Birmingham, Ala. With the next year’s Freedom Summer, it staged its blitzkrieg, in hopes of breaking open White Mississippi’s deeply entrenched defenses. In Selma, Ala., in 1965, it reached its Yorktown, the last great battle of the modern American Revolution. Then the movement’s discipline broke, Ricks says, its leadership fractured, and it spiraled down to its tragic end on the blood-soaked balcony of Memphis’s Lorraine Motel.

It’s an intriguing analogy swept along by Ricks’s impressive storytelling skills. It also misses one crucial point. Ricks is certainly right to say that the best militaries have clear goals and tactics that they execute with precision. But that’s true of any successful organization, from the well-run grade school around the corner to the massive corporation that puts a package on your front step the day after you clicked your order into a shopping cart. What sets the military apart, what lies at its core, is its commitment to using violence to pummel its opponents into submission. The Union Army didn’t turn the course of the Civil War at Gettysburg purely because it had an effective plan, but because it littered the ground with Confederate corpses.

For its part, the Southern civil rights movement wasn’t trying to beat anyone into submission. It was trying to make real the United States’ promise of equal justice by forcing an intensely reluctant federal government to use the powers at its disposal to break the state laws that sustained Jim Crow. Sometimes the movement targeted the federal courts, more often the White House — Ricks oddly dismisses one of the most important of those moments, the 1957 Little Rock crisis, as nothing more than a “skirmish” though it was in that crisis that the movement proved its power to push the president into actions he desperately wanted to avoid. In its breakthrough years, the movement turned to Congress, where it had to shatter the institutional arrangements that had blocked meaningful racial reforms for almost a century.

The campaign had its casualties, of course, all of them on the movement side; in the long arc of the Southern struggle, not a single segregationist was killed, even on those rare occasions when Washington sent federal troops into the South to protect Black rights. Ricks emphasizes the tactical value that the movement derived from its willingness to endure the brutality its opponents inflicted without retaliating in kind; its success rested, he says, on its embrace of Gandhian resistance. For most of the figures who dominate his story, though, nonviolence was far more than tactical. King, James Lawson, James Bevel and John Lewis all devoted themselves to Gandhism because it dovetailed so perfectly with the Christian concept of redemptive suffering. In their sense of the movement, activists had to offer themselves up to the White South’s violence — to be threatened, beaten, tortured, maimed, even murdered — to free the nation of its sins.

That’s where Ricks’s analogy breaks down, not on the movement’s mechanics but on its mind-set. Imagine a commanding officer marching his unarmed troops toward the enemy lines on the far side of the Edmund Pettus Bridge, knowing that they have no way to defend themselves from the assault to come, and believing that through the resulting horror they might achieve something transcendent. It’s impossible to do because militaries operate on a fundamentally different imperative than the movement did. Armies are forces of destruction, as the past century’s dark history makes clear. The movement was a moral crusade, driven by a radical faith that the soul of America could be redeemed by ordinary people willing to take the terrible weight of its racism on their shoulders.

Kevin Boyle teaches American history at Northwestern University and is the author of “The Shattering: America in the 1960s.” His book, “Arc of Justice: A Saga of Race, Civil Rights, and Murder in the Jazz Age,” won the National Book Award for Nonfiction.

Waging a Good War

A Military History of the Civil Rights Movement, 1954-1968

By Thomas E. Ricks

Farrar, Straus and Giroux. 422 pp. $30

