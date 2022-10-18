Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When we meet Chelsea Manning in the electrifying opening of her new memoir, “README.txt,” she is 22 years old, on leave from a deployment in Iraq and attempting to upload classified documents to WikiLeaks from a Barnes & Noble computer with a guttering internet connection. Downing a triple grande mocha in a Maryland mall while wrestling with a cumbersome upload to a website she’d only recently learned about had not been Manning’s first choice for releasing this information. She’d initially tried to speak with various news outlets. No one bit. She then planned to go directly to the Politico offices in Northern Virginia, only to be derailed by a historic blizzard.

So, due to redeploy in less than 24 hours, Manning white-knuckled it through unplowed streets in search of a non-traceable computer from which to release the trove of documents she had emancipated from a military computer on DVDs “labeled with titles like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Manning’s Mix.” We may know some facts of this story, but what we cannot know as an abstract fact — what we can only feel through Manning’s unfurling of narrative detail — is the texture of her choices: not only the anomie of an aughts chain bookstore, but the material conditions of a young millennial finding the cracks in the smooth, implacable face of mall culture and the doldrums of a major recession.

The arc of “README.txt” reaches back from here, then forward again, spanning Manning’s early years in Oklahoma City, enlistment in the military, deployment to Iraq, trials and incarceration, public announcement of herself as transgender, and finally her commutation. In May 2010, Manning was arrested for disclosing military and diplomatic documents that included, as the American Civil Liberties Union puts it, “evidence of civilian deaths in Iraq and Afghanistan, U.S. attempts to cover up the CIA torture program, and other matters of public interest.” Manning was incarcerated at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas and sentenced to 35 years. Her imprisonment included long periods in solitary confinement and other forms of severe and inhumane punishment, including the denial of gender-affirming hormones. In 2015, after more than a year of litigation, and other forms of resistance by Manning herself, including a hunger strike, Manning received hormone treatment. Responding to massive public pressure, President Barack Obama commuted Manning’s sentence, and she was released on May 17, 2017.

In revisiting these events, “README.txt” serves as an insider confessional turned inside out for the 21st century. The perverse secret of our era, one that Manning details in multiple surreal encounters with military bureaucracy, is that everything is already known. Manning is canny in her refusal to simply embrace the confessional mode often demanded of trans writers and whistleblowers alike. Other insider memoirs may open with men in power suits stalking through the halls of the Pentagon while poring over “For the President’s Eyes Only” documents. But Manning’s opens onto the hellscape of the post-2008 financial crash. The hushed sublimity of the halls of the Rand Corp. circa 1970 has given way. In 2010 the distinction between the crucibles of power and the strip mall has dissolved in a monochromatic late-capitalist soup, or something like what critic Anna Kornbluh terms “Fifty Billion Shades of Gray.”

This soup is Manning’s milieu, and her evocation of it is agile and granular. It matters that “README.txt” begins in a Barnes & Noble. Manning’s scene of whistleblowing isn’t the scowling apple-pie-faced consternation of a James Spader, Matt Damon or Adam Driver. It’s Manning, exhausted and precarious, darting between parking lots and coffee shops with a thumb drive and a set of headphones, hijacking and rerouting power from deep within the heart not of the Rand Corp. but a chain store. Treading water in a sea of mass-market books and muffins, Manning conducts a pitched battle against the mass-marketization of death.

In the world to which Manning has access, everything is classified and nothing is secret. Not Manning’s gayness, which she reveals to her father only to be met with an “Okay?” as he throws up his hands. Not the contents of military computers in Iraq: “In our supposedly high-security office, people kept the passwords to laptops containing government secrets stuck to those same laptops, written on Post-its.” And not the “classified courier box” continuing a report on “significant actions” in Iraq that Manning is asked to create “for internal purposes only.” When Manning turned over the report, the public affairs office “removed the classified stamps” and sent it directly to the Iraqi press. The “classification system doesn’t exist to keep secrets safe,” Manning writes. “It exists to control the media.”

Non-confession is an apt approach to this American feint, whereby imperial aggression is alternately cloistered and flaunted at will. And anyway, what other kind of memoir could be written by someone whose life has been made so extensively, excruciatingly public? Manning’s tremendous bravery, much of the information she released, and the ways in which she was punished and tortured in the wake of her disclosures are all a matter of extremely public record. As Manning puts it, “Everyone now knows — because of what happened to me — that the government will attempt to destroy you fully … for bringing to light the truth about its own actions.” Her memoir may thus give us less, not more, of what we may think we know about her. But this is an artful refusal, and an important one.

As a non-confession, “README.txt” functions in part to correct the ways Manning was compelled to frame her identity in the context of her legal travails. She articulates regret about how her gender was made to serve a particular narrative function for her legal case: “My legal team used everything it could, including arguing that gender identity had pushed me to a breaking point. This strategy continues to weigh on me,” she writes. “I worried that the argument we were forced to make gave ammunition to those who want to pathologize trans people.” Manning’s memoir decompresses the false equivalences that have been required of her and reconstructs the epiphanies that cemented her political convictions. One key moment comes in 2008, when Proposition 8, which aimed to ban same-sex marriage in California, passes while Manning is training as an analyst at Fort Drum in New York. “This was my worldview shattering,” she writes. “My whole life, I’d been told that things were always going to get better … that liberal society meant slow but steady ‘progress’ toward democratic inclusion.” This moment is transformative: “My intellectual and political life can be divided into pre- and post-Proposition 8. It made me think long and hard about my blind faith in nationalism.”

While the military still paints leakers as perverts (“nuts and sluts,” as Manning tells us), queerness and transness do not necessarily put anyone at odds with the state, as we well know from the proliferation of rainbow-garnished police cars and fighter jets during Pride Month. Manning’s memoir reckons with this complex relationship of sex and gender to political radicalism, a legacy fraught with Cold War demonization and red-baiting, by showing us the process of her political bildung — that is, the way she came to be herself, especially as Proposition 8 opened a fissure around nationalism for her. But she also shows us how her experiences with homelessness, familial estrangement, sub-minimum-wage jobs and other forms of precarity opened the fissure wider. She is right to be concerned about the ways in which transness has been made to carry the whole weight of her actions. And because it is a memoir and not a legal brief, “README.txt” can refract the vexations of this tangled history while allowing the reader to experience Manning’s layered feelings about these issues.

Late in the book, Manning charts her organization of and involvement in a prison strike at Leavenworth. Her absorbing account begins with her years-long struggle to receive hormones. While awaiting the outcome of this legal battle, Manning builds friendships within the prison, notably with the barbers. Though she is required to receive biweekly haircuts, the barbers treat her kindly, soothing her through the forced conformity to a misrecognized gender, even improvising to provide the feel of a salon experience: “Sometimes they’d wash my hair to make it feel more like a beauty appointment than a ritual shearing.” Are all these barbers queer and trans? Do they treat her gently because they are bolstering their own ranks? No. “The other inmates were supportive of my pursuit of gender reassignment, not necessarily because they believed deeply in trans rights, but because compelling the government to allow me to take hormones was fighting back against the prison. A victory for me would be a victory for prisoners.”

Just as the prison barbers support Manning through the torment of a forced haircut, she stakes her own welfare with the welfare of the rest of the incarcerated population, organizing a general strike against the guards’ arbitrary disruption of mealtime. The narrative progression that unfolds over these pages forms a sublime arc within the memoir. These sections give us a peek into Manning’s political passions and allow us to experience the feelings that have informed her decisions to stand in solidarity with others. For serious legal reasons, Manning simply cannot say certain things about her actions around the WikiLeaks releases (indeed, sections are still classified and blacked out). But this Leavenworth section carries the broad, revolutionary affect that the rest of the memoir must be more cautious around.

Together with the Barnes & Noble disclosure sequence and the events that follow, Manning’s description of the prison strike makes up the heart of her memoir. The two narratives can be read as binary stars, poles of a single, embedded fable in which we don’t have to adjudicate between our passions or parse them for a legal argument. Instead, we can just, as Angela Davis reminded us in a speech that touched on Manning’s then-impending release, aspire to freedom for all political prisoners.

Jordy Rosenberg is a professor at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and the author of the novel “Confessions of the Fox” and the forthcoming hybrid work “The Day Unravels What the Night Has Woven.”

README.txt

A Memoir

By Chelsea Manning

Farrar, Straus and Giroux. 272 pp. $28

