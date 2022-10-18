Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I heard them before I saw them, a banging cacophony of big rigs with throbbing engines, the sound as confusing to me as it was loud. I walked toward the wall of noise and saw a caravan of horn-blaring trucks roaring through my neighborhood — the advance team for a riotous protest against a public university’s graduation keynote speaker earlier this year: Anthony S. Fauci.

I ventured into the crowd of protesters outside the venue with a personal goal: to understand what would bring this aggrieved mass to our college town on a sunny spring afternoon. I had no official assignment to write a story, but I elbowed deep inside the throng to ask anyone who would talk to me, What brought you here? The earsplitting truck brakes and horns made it impossible to catch their answers, but their hand-painted poster boards were clear enough. They saw the coronavirus pandemic through an entirely different lens than I did. Instead of the appreciation I felt for Fauci’s leadership and medical knowledge, this crowd reviled him and wanted him to be punished — with jail time or death at the gallows according to their signs — for his support of mask-wearing and vaccination. Were they deluded, or was I?

In his vital and indispensable “Weapons of Mass Delusion: When the Republican Party Lost its Mind,” journalist Robert Draper invites readers to follow him as he elbows his way into a similar crowd with a far greater degree of power but a similar commitment to outlandish thinking: those who occupy the right wing in Congress. Draper is drawn to individuals who speak — and tweet — opinions far outside of alignment with reality. But it’s a testament to his prowess that he doesn’t begin and end with gawking curiosity, instead treating his subjects with empathy, even in the many instances when he’s disputing a matter of fact. And his rigorous reporting adds an unusual level of depth to his account of U.S. politics since Jan. 6, 2021.

The book’s first section, “One Day in Washington,” will be consumed by most readers in a single breathless gulp. For an event as widely reported as the insurrection at the Capitol has been, Draper provides a startling level of new, first-person detail. We have watched the hearings. We have read the newspaper accounts of that dreadful day. But Draper’s extensive interviews with 150 sources pierce the staid facts with vivid humanity. After Speaker Pro Tempore Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) declared the House in recess at the insistence of the Capitol Police, he looked at his phone and saw that his 19-year-old daughter had written, “You should leave.” Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) received very different texts. After a terrifying evacuation past the scene where Ashli Babbitt had been shot, the brand-new-to-Washington legislator looked to his phone and found angry messages from constituents. One warned, “You better not buckle and wimp out to the liberals … don’t sell us out.”

Advertisement

Though the 34 chapters that follow are still briskly told, the momentum changes as Draper continues to plumb the evolving motivations and perspectives of members of Congress during one of the most challenging episodes in the institution’s history. Wisely, Draper forgoes the temptation to dig deeply into QAnon, right-wing radio or even Donald Trump himself, keeping a tight lens on Congress.

Draper posits that the 18-month period covered in his book represents the pivot point between “this is not normal” and “this is dangerous and not going away.” The Republican Party “plunged deeper into a Trumpian cult of compulsive dissembling and conspiracy mongering,” he writes. “It fell hostage to the party’s most fevered extremists,” and “the usual partisan differences gave way to an existential call to arms.”

Those of us who assumed that Trump’s return to private citizenry would reestablish normalcy didn’t anticipate the scope of the misinformation and its capacity to delude so many. As Draper shows, figures such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) have carried forward the bombastic, untruthful messages Trump propagated during his term. But the author doesn’t treat Trump as a puppet master. Instead, he carefully reveals the incentives that might inspire each of these public figures. The obvious answers — money, or a desire to be reelected or ascend to a higher position — are only part of the nuanced portraits he paints. Former dentist Gosar — who, Draper writes, was thought of by fellow House Republicans as “odd and occasionally offensive” — is portrayed as gaining respectability in the wake of the 2020 election. At a November 2020 rally outside a Phoenix recorder’s office, Gosar proudly shouted into a megaphone: “Patriots! They’re not gonna steal this election from us, are they?”

Advertisement

In a chapter titled “The Enabler,” Draper describes Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as “slick and supple-minded,” oozing with the ambition that leads him in illogically destructive circles around his hero, Trump. McCarthy was one of 139 House Republicans who voted to object to the election results, even as he admitted that his own life was in danger from crazed election deniers. He gingerly danced around cable news questions about Trump’s culpability in the aftermath, before stopping by Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 28, 2021, for a photo op with a grinning Trump, whose blessing McCarthy sought above all else.

“Weapons of Mass Delusion ” takes place mostly in 2021, but its research stretches as far back as Greene’s obsession with CrossFit in 2011, which jeopardized her marriage, and McCarthy’s high school biology classroom in the early 1980s, where the future representative spoke highly of Trump, then a real estate developer. “He talked about him all the time,” a high school friend of McCarthy’s is quoted as recalling.

The “big lie” — that the 2020 presidential election was illegitimate — is the central delusion in the book. But it’s part of a tapestry of deceit, from coronavirus misinformation to smaller things, like McCarthy stretching the truth about starting a sandwich shop when he was in his teens. Draper adds color and detail to the myriad ways in which these lies are told. Gosar, for instance, was careful not to make an outright statement about the results of the 2020 election but kept up a months-long campaign to not-so-subtly refer to the elected president as “Mr. Biden,” a suggestion that he didn’t hold rights to that office. The abundance of deceptions is compelling and adds heft to the author’s ultimate point: that Americans’ combative relationship with the truth has made us vulnerable to any outrageous lie.

Advertisement

Draper’s diligent reporting occasionally takes us outside the halls of Congress, introducing us to people who say the Capitol riot was carried out by antifa leftists donning MAGA gear, or who conveniently believe that electoral malfeasance was present in 2020 but not in 2016. Most fascinating is his reporting on individuals like Guy Reffitt, the first Jan. 6 insurrectionist convicted at trial. Reffitt was a member of the This Is Texas Freedom Force who wore tactical gear and brought firearms and plastic wrist restraints to Washington. Draper writes that five days after Jan. 6, Reffitt “told his eighteen-year-old son and sixteen-year-old daughter that he needed to delete the contents of his helmet camera. Warning them not to tell anyone, the two children would recall to the FBI that their father warned them not to tell anyone and told them, to ‘Choose a side, or die,’ and ‘Traitors get shot.’ ” Even amid the book’s many revelations, these passages are stark and disquieting.

At the protest against Fauci’s undergraduate commencement remarks, I started to wonder what I was doing in a crowd of protesters holding “Lock him up” signs. When truth is this pliable, what could they tell me that I would believe? And this deep into the era of Trump, what can someone like me discover beyond overused MAGA stereotypes? A woman held a red sign with a Bible verse, her hair in two braids that grazed her hips. Men wore long white beards. Red hats. I approached an outlier, a trim guy in a fleece zip-up, sipping on a green smoothie in a Mason jar. What brought him here? He reported that he cared deeply about health and safety, and the only way he could see to drive that point home was to protest the vaccine and the public health policies that, as science has proved, have saved millions of lives.

No one, including Draper, has a solution for the funhouse of warped truths we’re all navigating now. Absent a resolution to this calamitous state of affairs, we have an urgent mandate to shine a light on these horrifying lies, to document them with fairness and authenticity, to elbow our way into the morass, demand to know how we arrived at this dark place and, crucially, listen deeply to what we hear. Fighting falsehood is all that matters if democracy is to survive, and Draper comes with the fiercest weapon yet: the truth.

Weapons of Mass Delusion

When the Republican Party Lost Its Mind

By Robert Draper

Penguin. 400 pp. $29

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.