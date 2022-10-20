Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a young arts journalist in the early aughts, I was lucky to have a close friend working a similar job in a nearby city, and we liked to compare notes. Once, he recounted interviewing an ardent Thomas Kinkade fan at a Pennsylvania mall; she was lined up to get the artist’s autograph and insisted that his lighthouse paintings coordinated well with her NASCAR throw pillows.

Around the same time, I had written about a production of “Romeo and Juliet” featuring an Australian actress. Turns out, her struggle to immigrate on a “fiancee visa” mirrored the star-crossed plight of her heroine. Was life imitating art or was art imitating life? That was the sort of question that bemused us while talking plays, galleries and local orchestras. And then there was dance.

“The thing I love about writing about dance,” my friend said once, “is that we get to use such great action verbs.”

On this point, choreographer Annie-B Parson would agree. “Verbs are grammar’s dancers,” she writes in her new memoir about the intersection of art and life. “And while prepositions are useful for placement, they ultimately don’t have the muscle, the velocity of a verb.”

“The Choreography of Everyday Life” is Parson’s third book, and worth reading for her astute grammatical observations, among other wise non-sequiturs. If you’ve heard of Parson, it’s probably because of her collaboration with the musician David Byrne: the Broadway show “American Utopia,” which won a Tony Award and streamed on HBO in 2020.

To artsy insiders, though, Parson is a co-founder of Big Dance Theater, a genre-crossing ensemble that has collaborated with Mikhail Baryshnikov and the music group Bang on a Can, among others. Alongside her husband, Paul Lazar, Parson creates works that reference other art forms: performance art about composers, plays about Anton Chekhov stories, modern dances about ballet.

“The Choreography of Everyday Life” is a slim volume about Parson’s creative process that circles around her career highlights rather than providing a linear account of, say, how she taught an aging ’80s music icon to dance. As a framing device, Parson frequently quotes Lazar, who spent the pandemic reading Homer’s “Odyssey” and discussing the epic poem over the phone with the couple’s son. As “Everyday Life” opens, Lazar is on the couch and she’s in the kitchen, only partially able to hear their conversation because “it’s a merciless day in August and the AC is turned on high.”

“Paul says to the person on the phone that ‘The Odyssey’ is almost like scripture, a kind of theology, but he adds that ultimately it doesn’t have the resonance and strangeness of the Hebrew Bible.”

Parson checks in on this father-son book club every couple of pages, using Homer’s characters as an excuse to free associate. She’s particularly interested in Odysseus’s wife, Penelope, who spends a decade weaving while she waits for her husband to return, a crowd of male suitors hovering at her doorstep.

“For thousands of years Penelope has been depicted by artists and writers as deliberate, clever, patient,” Parson writes. “But when I think of Penelope, I imagine a boisterous men’s group dance, with Penelope in the center.”

Hopefully that paragraph becomes a dance someday. The book presents Parson as a choreographer inspired by art and literature. Penelope’s obsessive weaving becomes a bridge for Parson to recall seeing Louise Bourgeois’ giant iron spider sculptures at a Museum of Modern Art retrospective. Describing that exhibit provides Parson with a reason to rail, with righteous anger, against the patriarchal web of the art world.

“Regarding a MoMA retrospective, if you are a woman you need to be very old or dead, which is a safely unsexy and unchallenging persona,” Parson observes. “Even the great painter Hilma af Klint never had a

“MoMA retrospective.”

Those last two words appear on a separate line, following a convention Parson employs frequently throughout the book. They aren’t exactly Homeric dactyls, but they seem intended to mirror that ancient literary form, and they give “Everyday Life” an easily digestible if slightly pretentious rhythm.

Parson is not an art historian, however, and upon closer examination the dangling clause about Klint is problematic: The Swedish painter died in 1944, having pursued few exhibitions during her lifetime and requesting that her work remain sealed for 20 years. (For what it’s worth, Klint did get a Guggenheim retrospective in 2019.) Other than Bourgeois, Klint and choreographer Trisha Brown, who each receive laudatory defenses in “Everyday Life,” most artists are casually name-dropped. “Joyce and Cage and Duchamp and Cunningham were all positive and great storm-makers,” she observes. Parson wagers that anyone who makes it 22 pages into her book will either be on a last-name basis with those men or be curious enough to look them up. She herself is over “the god Google,” remarking at one point, “I am tired of opening my computer to know things.”

Other than modern-dance people, and perhaps visual artists with a feminist bent, it’s tough to say who the pleasure reader of “Everyday Life” might be. I do know it’s the perfect book for a first-year liberal arts college seminar, for young people eager to open their computers and know things. Perhaps that’s why my mind kept circling back to long-ago conversations with my novice arts-journalist friend. Parson’s prose made me nostalgic for my 20-something self, voraciously pinballing between art forms, always in search of the perfect verb.

Rebecca J. Ritzel is an arts writer in Arlington, Va.

The Choreography of Everyday Life

By Annie-B Parson

Verso. 112 pp. $24.95

