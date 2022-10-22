9 highly anticipated book adaptations coming to big and small screens

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This year, a slew of popular books have found their way to big and small screens, including “Pachinko,” “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Heartstopper” and “Blonde.” Although readers know the book is always better, it can still be satisfying to see scenes from the page unfold with a sprinkle of Hollywood magic. And the bounty of page-to-screen adaptations doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. From a cannibal romance to a Judy Blume classic, here are nine upcoming releases to watch for. But don’t worry, there’s still time to read the books.

‘The Wonder’

In select theaters Nov. 2, streaming on Netflix Nov. 16

Cast: Florence Pugh, Niamh Algar, Kila Lord Cassidy, Elaine Cassidy, Tom Burke

An 11-year-old girl named Anna (Kila Lord Cassidy) has been starving herself for months in the Irish Midlands, requiring only “manna from heaven” — or so her family says. She attracts tourists and even a reporter from the Daily Telegraph to her small village. In this adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel, Florence Pugh stars as Lib, an English nurse in the mid-1800s sent to observe Anna and determine if she is a fraud. But when the girl’s health begins to decline, Lib discovers that something more disturbing may be behind the miracle. Donoghue, who wrote the screenplay for her first book-to-film adaptation, “Room,” also took part in reimagining this psychological thriller for the screen.

‘She Said’

Cast: Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan

Advertisement

In theaters Nov. 18

“She Said” follows New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan) and Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) as they uncover the sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein. In a captivating tale of investigative journalism, the journalists speak to countless women and persuade them to share their experiences, in addition to collecting other proof. And slowly, they begin to piece together the story that would eventually spark the #MeToo movement. The film is based on Kantor and Twohey’s 2019 book, which details how they broke the story as well as the gray areas and questions they wrestled with along the way.

‘Bones and All’

In select theaters Nov. 18, everywhere Nov. 23

Cast: Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, Michael Stuhlbarg

“Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino reunites with Timothée Chalamet in another coming-of-age love story, this time set in 1980s America — and with cannibalism. Maren (Taylor Russell) is a young woman learning how to survive on her own while managing her desire to eat human flesh. After a confrontation at a convenience store, she finds a companion in Lee (Chalamet), a fellow cannibal, and the two embark on a road trip across the country. A fusion of romance and horror, the movie is based on Camille DeAngelis’s 2015 young adult book.

‘White Noise’

Cast: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin

Advertisement

In select theaters Nov. 25, streaming on Netflix Dec. 30

Adam Driver plays Hitler studies professor Jack Gladney, and Greta Gerwig is his wife, Babette, in this dark comedy about an American family after a rail car accident releases chemical waste over their town. The couple and their four children grapple with “the mundane conflicts of everyday life,” along with larger questions of death and happiness, in this adaptation from Noah Baumbach, who also wrote and directed “Marriage Story.” The apocalyptic movie is based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 breakout novel, which won the National Book Award for fiction.

‘A Man Called Otto’

In theaters Dec. 14

Cast: Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

An American take on Fredrik Backman’s best-selling Swedish novel “A Man Called Ove” (2012) stars Tom Hanks in the titular role of the grumpy yet wholly endearing Otto, who finds joy in judging his neighbors. (A Swedish-language adaptation was nominated for a foreign language Oscar in 2017.) But after his wife dies, the 60-year-old becomes depressed and decides to commit suicide. However, his attempts are repeatedly thwarted by the young and boisterous family that moves in next door. An unexpected friendship blossoms between them in this heartwarming story that’s set to arrive just in time for the holiday season.

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’

In theaters April 28

Advertisement

Cast: Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams

The 1970 Judy Blume classic is finally coming to the big screen. Sixth-grader Margaret Simon’s (Abby Ryder Fortson) family moves to the New Jersey suburbs from New York City in this tender coming-of-age story. Margaret’s mother is Christian, and her father is Jewish, but she wasn’t raised to be one or the other. Still, she often prays, starting with the phrase: “Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret.” Along the way, she also navigates the typical complications of early adolescence such as periods, friendships and bras.

‘Oppenheimer’

In theaters July 21

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh

Written and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, the biographical film follows the life of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, best known for his work developing the atomic bomb during World War II. The movie is adapted from the critically acclaimed “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” (2005), by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, which won the Pulitzer Prize for biography in 2006, among other awards. The star-studded cast features Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer and Emily Blunt as his wife, Kitty.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Rumored for a May 2023 premiere at the Cannes Film Festival; no official release date yet

Advertisement

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser

At least 20 members of the Osage tribe are murdered in northeastern Oklahoma after big oil deposits are found on their land in the early 1920s. This sparks an FBI investigation into mysterious circumstances surrounding their deaths, eventually uncovering a scheme to eliminate the wealthy tribe members. The movie, directed by Martin Scorsese, is based on the 2017 nonfiction book of the same name from journalist David Grann.

‘Daisy Jones & The Six’

No release date yet

Cast: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone

With gorgeous blue eyes and a captivating voice, Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) knows she’s destined for stardom. Then a producer pairs her with an up-and-coming band called The Six, whose leader (Sam Claflin) seems to fight with her on every song. Yet there is an undeniable connection between them, and the music they create is pure magic. The tale of fame, drugs and rockstars is set in glamorous 1970s Los Angeles. The TV series is based on the best-selling novel from Taylor Jenkins Reid, author of “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” and is being produced by Reese Witherspoon’s company and Amazon Studios. Although filming wrapped in May, there’s no release date yet. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.