N.K. Jemisin’s new novel, “The World We Make,” is the kind of book you lose an entire day to, hour after hour going by unnoticed, and emerge shaken and dazzled on the other end. The writing is clear and visceral and intense. It’s some of the most brilliant, unapologetic speculative fantasy I’ve read in years.

Like its prequel “The City We Became” (2020), “The World We Make” is a love letter to New York. (“City” need not be read to enjoy “World,” but it helps.) Jemisin conjures up a city embodied and represented by physical avatars who must balance being people, having jobs and families and real lives, with the vast metaphysical responsibility of being the city itself.

The novel is also an exploration of what it means to be part of something greater than oneself, and a fantasy built around the idea of fighting back against an erasing, destructive xenophobia that seeks to remove individual identity and replace it with blank enforced compliance — or with utter destruction. Jemisin takes the conflict between diversity and tolerance on one hand and malevolent erasure on the other and lets us imagine what it would be like if that conflict could be resolved — if that war could be won — and what that resolution might look like. Against the backdrop of our current world, it’s a powerful and hopeful story.

In “The City We Became,” the individual boroughs’ newly awakened avatars joined to fight against an invading extradimensional force bent on destroying not just the city but the concept of the city. Now it turns out they’re not finished after all: The threat of alien destruction is back, and this time it’s not just New York that’s in fatal danger. No one else seems to recognize that danger or be willing to do anything in response; it’s up to New York City and his boroughs to fight back.

These include Padmini, Math Queen of Queens; Bronca, who is the Bronx but mostly runs the Bronx Art Center with steel-toed boots; Brooklyn, a single mother who is both Brooklyn and the latest candidate for mayor of New York; Manny, who is currently Manhattan but possibly meant to be something very different instead, smiling and dangerous; Veneza, who is Jersey City; and the primary avatar of New York City, NYC (pronounced “Neek”), now rescued from his newspaper-cradled slumber in the depths of City Hall subway station.

After the events of the first novel, Neek is now wide-awake and dealing with a whole host of issues, including possibly romantic tension with Manny, who’s having identity and responsibility troubles of his own. That tension only worsens as they gather more information about the danger facing them — danger not just from the alien city-creature R’lyeh but from a racist, xenophobic mayoral candidate determined to Make New York Great Again by tearing it apart.

Meanwhile, Aislyn, Staten Island’s avatar, estranged from the rest of the city, must deal with her previous decision to let the enemy take over her borough — and what that means for the island itself, as every important thing that defines it is fading into impersonal blank mediocrity before disappearing forever. Aislyn’s rejection of the other boroughs and acceptance of the alien Woman in White as a friend in a friendless world is clearly understandable, if self-destructive. What makes Aislyn’s journey in this book particularly effective is the way in which — despite the new and better-informed choices she is making — she sticks to what makes her intrinsically her, stubborn as Staten Island itself.

The novel approaches viciously bigoted beliefs head-on. Jemisin writes about prejudices such as racism, transphobia, homophobia and xenophobia because they are an inescapable part of the current world — and yet this story balances the only-too-real hate with genuine kindness. Over and over the book quietly offers examples of total strangers who without hesitation or question step up to help someone in need. These people aren’t especially saintly; they’re just people. They’re kind without meaning to be; their action comes from fellow-feeling, of being part of a larger whole, of being New Yorkers — and that is part of why the city is what it is, glorious and lush and awful and alive. It embraces nuance, shades of gray in a world that’s never been stark black and white no matter how much the hostile entities want it to be. (These bad guys aren’t interested in negotiation or discussion of any kind: They want you to be dead, right now, and it is precisely this inflexibility that contains the seeds of their defeat.)

“The World We Make” is a satisfying ending to Jemisin’s Great Cities duology. The author mentions in the acknowledgments how real life — inevitably, inescapably — involved itself in her creative process, how the flow of “World” changed based on the way the real world was being affected by politics and the pandemic. It’s a reminder that all stories are shaped by the environment in which they are being created and told — and it makes the book’s hopeful conclusion that much more satisfying.

Vivian Shaw is the author of “Strange Practice,” “Dreadful Company” and “Grave Importance.”

