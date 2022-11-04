Steve Martin: How I got Hollywood to embrace Cyrano de Bergerac

Steve Martin was once just “a wild and crazy guy,” but in the late 1970s he leaped from stand-up and SNL to the big screen, with movies like “The Jerk,” “Three Amigos” and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” He is also the author of 15 books, including the novella “Shopgirl” and a memoir, “Born Standing Up.” His latest book, “Number One Is Walking,” a collaboration with illustrator Harry Bliss, is an illustrated reminiscence of his life in movies in which he reveals, among other things, how he got Hollywood to embrace Cyrano de Bergerac with the 1987 film “Roxanne.”