Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Earlier this year, I took part in a clinical trial investigating the effects of psilocybin — the substance that puts the magic in magic mushrooms — on treatment-resistant depression. On dosing day, I wore eyeshades while lying on a small bed under the watch of two psychologists. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Describing my trip makes me feel like someone who writes emails in all-caps, so I’ll be brief. I found myself in a desert, surrounded by a cold, white emptiness, a vista similar to the planet Tatooine in “Star Wars.” A tower soared up from the sand and then swirled away, a vision that struck me as an epiphany: Everything that arises eventually falls. Banal, but oddly comforting. Maybe depression would pass, too, someday.

Shortly after, I was asked to take a survey called the Mystical Experience Questionnaire, rating aspects of my trip on a scale from zero (none) to 5 (extreme).

Advertisement

Q: Had I experienced freedom from the limitations of my personal self?

No. Zero.

Q: Feelings of ecstasy?

I wish. Zero.

Q: A sense of reverence?

Nope. Zero.

Q: Certainty of an encounter with ultimate reality?

I paused, uncertain.

As strange as these questions may seem, scores on this questionnaire can predict the success of psychedelic therapy. The degree to which my depression abated might correlate with, and perhaps depend upon, how deep my spiritual experience had been.

Whether you call such experiences religious, spiritual, self-transcendent or mystical, stories of souls shaken by intense encounters with the supernatural occur in almost every religion, from Saint Paul seeing the light to the Buddha’s awakening under a fig tree. Despite that history, copping to such an experience is more likely to get you labeled mentally ill than a mystic.

Advertisement

But that’s rapidly changing, write David B. Yaden and Andrew B. Newberg in their new book, “The Varieties of Spiritual Experience.”

While witnessing strange signs and wonders can indeed be a symptom of psychosis, new studies suggest that for many people these experiences are deeply meaningful and transformative, with the power to positively reshape their moods, beliefs and behavior. They’re also surprisingly common, with close to a third of Americans saying they’ve had a “profound religious experience or awakening that changed the direction” of their life. As psychedelic therapy becomes more accessible, that number will probably rise.

The increased practice of that therapy is “bringing spiritual experiences into the center of research and clinical discussion,” Yaden and Newberg write. “It appears that psychedelics — and the spiritual experiences that they elicit — are poised to transform psychiatry.”

Advertisement

The scholars frame their work as a successor to William James’s masterpiece, “The Varieties of Religious Experience” (1902), which pioneered the scientific study of religion. James, a Harvard-trained psychologist and philosopher who also studied medicine, still looms over the field. (The Mystical Experience Questionnaire is based on his thinking.) It’s a stretch to say that updating his “Varieties” is like writing a Third Testament, but it’s in that vein.

Yaden and Newberg are well-suited to risk the heresy. Yaden is an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he works at the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research. Newberg, a leader in the emerging field of neurotheology, is research director at the Marcus Institute of Integrative Health at Thomas Jefferson University and the author of several books, including “How God Changes Your Brain.”

“The Varieties of Spiritual Experience” lands as psychedelics ride a surging wave of interest, due in part to the popularity of books like Michael Pollan’s “How to Change Your Mind.” (Yaden recently co-wrote an academic paper that hoped for a bursting of the “psychedelic hype bubble.”)

Advertisement

But psychedelics form a small fraction of the book’s wide scope, which includes an investigation of the science behind altered states, a proposal for new ways to classify spiritual experiences and philosophical reflections on the metaphysical reality — or not — of these supernatural events.

The scholars model their approach after James, who rescued religious experiences from both metaphysicians, who saw them as threats to orthodoxy, and materialists, who dismissed them as madness. Like James, Yaden and Newberg aren’t selling a particular idea but offer multifaceted analyses of dozens of spiritual testimonials, drawing insights from cross-cultural studies, psychology, psychiatry, biology, pharmacology and neuroscience. If the book sometimes speeds through subjects, providing overviews rather than deep analysis, the writing is careful and accessible.

Yaden and Newberg don’t display James’s profound insights into human nature (this is no slight; James was a genuine genius), but they do benefit from more than a century of scientific progress.

Advertisement

Some neuroimaging research, for example, suggests that the intensity of one’s religious feelings is related to dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in the brain’s reward system. One study found that patients with Parkinson’s disease, which depletes dopamine, tend to become less religious. In another, believers asked to “feel the spirit” exhibited a spike in dopamine. One patient whose corpus callosum, which connects the brain’s hemispheres, had been severed was asked whether he believed in God. One hand (controlled by one hemisphere) reportedly wrote “yes”; the other hand (controlled by the other hemisphere) wrote “no.”

Yaden and Newberg caution against inferring too much from these studies, saying they offer clues but don’t come close to solving the scientific mysteries behind spiritual experiences. Spoiler alert: “There is no ‘God spot’ or ‘spiritual part’ of the brain,” the scholars report.

Since James, most scholars have settled into two camps: perennialists, who argue that all mystical experiences are essentially the same, and constructivists, who counter that they are inextricable from one’s cultural context. Yaden and Newberg stake out middle ground, analyzing thousands of reported descriptions and detailed surveys about spiritual experiences, which they define as “substantially altered states of consciousness involving a perception of, and connection to, an unseen order of some kind.”

Advertisement

Under that broad umbrella, the authors propose six subcategories: numinous (communion with the divine); revelatory (visions or voices); synchronicity (events bearing hidden messages); unity (feeling one with all things); aesthetic awe or wonder (profound encounters with art or nature); and paranormal (perceiving entities such as ghosts or angels).

The boundaries between these definitions can be fuzzy, Yaden and Newberg write, and a single experience can overlap multiple categories. But the distinctions can be important, especially as spirituality becomes part of mental health treatment.

It can be hard to talk about the moments that interest James, Yaden and Newberg, much less make sense of them. I’m still not sure I had a spiritual experience. (In such cases, Yaden and Newberg suggest the “orgasm test”: If you’re not sure you had one, you probably didn’t.)

Advertisement

As psychedelics move further into the psychiatric mainstream, the long-term integration of spiritual experiences will prove as important as the moments of the heady trips themselves. To borrow a line from the religion scholar Huston Smith, the goal of spiritual life is not altered states but altered traits. Yaden and Newberg demystify these enigmatic events, providing a “field guide for identifying the various types of spiritual experiences one might spot in the wild.” Their sensible and sensitive work should sit comfortably on the shelf next to James’s.

As for the question about whether I encountered ultimate reality, who can really say? It felt real to me. I rated it 2 out of 5, a cautious yes.

Daniel Burke is a writer in Maryland. He was formerly CNN’s religion editor.

The Varieties of Spiritual Experience

21st Century Research and Perspectives

By David B. Yaden and Andrew B. Newberg

Oxford University Press. 430 pp. $34.95

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.