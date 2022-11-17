The 10 best audiobooks of 2022

Ronnie Spector’s memoir — written with Vince Waldron and completed just before Spector’s death in January — has the perfect narrator in Rosie Perez. A teenage Ronnie, her sister and their cousin danced their way into the Peppermint Lounge and, eventually, emerged under Phil Spector’s wing as the girl group the Ronnettes. He became a controlling monster — and Ronnie’s husband. This part of the book is as strange and horrifying as its beginning is vivacious and triumphant. (Macmillan, Unabridged, 10¾ hours)