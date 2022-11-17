The 10 best books of 2022

“Trust” is about an early-20th-century investor. Or at least it seems to be. Framed as a novel, it is actually an intricately constructed quartet of stories. The first luxuriates in the tragic fate of America’s wealthiest man, Benjamin Rask. In the second, Rask tells his own story. In the third and fourth, the testimonials of those who knew him reveal more of the truth. Diaz is interested in the way wealthy men burnish their image and how that process involves the diminishment of others. In summary “Trust” might sound overcomplicated, but in execution it’s an elegant, irresistible puzzle.