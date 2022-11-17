The best children’s and YA books of 2022

Phelan takes a little-known fact — a sheep, a rooster and a duck were the passengers in the first hot-air balloon launch in 1783 France — and spins an uproarious tale of spies, secret societies and high adventure. As Phelan’s book opens, we learn that the animal trio has secretly worked for years to keep the world at peace. Here, they take on their most difficult assignment yet. Phelan (“The Storm in the Barn”) adds to the fun by telling large swaths of the story through his illustrations.