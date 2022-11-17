Superheroes provided an embarrassment of reading riches in 2022, with such fighters as Supergirl, She-Hulk, Nightwing and Shang-Chi featured in stellar outings. Yet the rarest gift on this shelf may have been the first long-form work both scripted and drawn by the legendary Alex Ross, who returns for a fresh iteration a ’60s story about Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s dysfunctional first family and makes it his own — right down to his psychedelic kaleidoscope of colors.