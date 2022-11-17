The 5 best poetry collections of 2022

A.E. Stallings is that rare poet who can write in a traditional form (sonnets! sestinas!) without letting the form squeeze the life out of the poem. “This Afterlife,” which selects from more than two decades of work, solidifies her virtuoso status. Much of the pleasure comes from her precise, imaginative eye, as when she describes a violin as “Light as an exile’s suitcase, / A belly of emptiness” (“Two Violins”). “Pop Music” — one of several little masterpieces here — is addressed “for a new parent.” It begins: “The music that your son will listen to / To drive you mad / Has yet to be invented” and builds to a minor-key epiphany worthy of Philip Larkin: “Thus it has always been. Maybe that’s why / The sappy retro soundtrack of your youth / Ambushes you sometimes in a cafe / At this almost-safe distance, and you weep, or nearly weep, / For all you knew of beauty, or of truth.”