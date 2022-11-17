The 10 best romance novels of 2022

Romance, more than any other genre, is one that readers come to when they need hope. The genre affirms the belief that anyone — no matter who they are — can find not only love but also a Happily Ever After. In the past couple of years that feeling, that promise, has felt more necessary than ever. For me, this year has been a reminder that the personal is always political, and I’ve found myself reaching for romances with protagonists who are not only looking for that glorious HEA but also healing, showing up for their communities, being courageous enough to fight for justice and striving to live authentically.