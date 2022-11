Emma seems so funny, warm, compassionate and kind that we readers root for her — even when we learn that she’s living under an assumed name and harbors a host of secrets that her adoring husband, Leo, doesn’t know about. In alternating chapters of this domestic suspense, Leo and Emma tell their stories, as he begins to wise up to his wife’s lies and she explains how she ended up here. Walsh’s narrative is studded with evasively worded passages that lure readers into dead ends, switchback turns, false sutures between scenes and a startling climax.