Six TikTok stars share their favorite books of 2022

‘How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water,’ by Angie Cruz
This novel was one of my favorites of the year because I had such an unexpected visceral reaction to the main character, Cara Romero. The way she detailed her struggles as an immigrant mother, trying to embrace and understand a world that didn’t reflect her own upbringing, reminded me a lot of my own mother, and because of that (as well as other reasons — I don’t want to spoil too much), I ended up in a fetal position crying after reading the last page. Truly such a nuanced and beautiful reflection on the difficulties of motherhood and the difficulties of breaking generational trauma. I recommended it on TikTok as a book for people who are struggling to understand their immigrant mother, and the video went viral. I’ve been blown away by the response, which made me feel less alone.
— Lupita Aquino @LupitaReads
‘Juniper and Thorn,’ by Ava Reid
“Juniper & Thorn” reimagines the Brothers Grimm fairy tale “The Juniper Tree,” one of their darkest and most violent fables. Reid leans into Hungarian and Jewish folklore to tell the story of a third daughter trapped in a meager life by her cursed, tyrannical father, a xenophobic wizard. After slipping away with her sisters to see the ballet, she stumbles across a young man whose deepest desires mirror her own, setting in motion a painful journey toward emancipation. I knew I was reading something special when I found myself scribbling in the margins at 3 a.m., unable to put the book down. I’ve read more than 150 novels in 2022, and nothing comes close to “Juniper & Thorn’s” rich and often vicious imagery. In an era when far too many fantasy novels suffer from unnecessary bloat, this book is the antidote; Reid doesn’t waste a single sentence.
— Lauren Goldgrub @laurens.little.library
‘Nightcrawling,’ by Leila Mottley
I would sell my soul to read this book again for the first time. You know when you miss a character after you finish reading a book? That’s how I felt toward Kiara, the central protagonist in “Nightcrawling.” She has a heart of gold and will do anything for the people she loves, which leads her to selling her body late at night on the streets of Oakland. The book is about police corruption, poverty, family, platonic love and the prison system. Each line reads like poetry, and it broke my heart — possibly the saddest book I’ve read since “A Little Life.”
— Jack Edwards @jackbenedwards
‘Our Wives Under the Sea,’ by Julia Armfield
This is a tragic and haunting Sapphic horror that not only made me emotional but truly made my skin crawl. The story causes you to face the heartbreaking reality of when the time is right to let someone go — knowing that they may never be the person you once knew.
— Kayla Shea @_thebookwasbetter
‘She Would Be King,’ by Wayétu Moore
It’s really hard to pick just one book because I’ve read so many amazing books this year by BIPOC authors. But this has been my favorite so far. I stumbled across it while completing my reading-across-Africa challenge, and I was not prepared for how much I would enjoy it. “She Would Be King” reimagines how Liberia was formed using magical realism. It was like nothing I have ever read. Moore did an amazing job of making you feel connected to the three main characters, and the story drew me in from start to finish. I still think about it months after finishing it.
— Lee Lynch @books.with.lee
‘Things We Never Got Over,’ by Lucy Score
Tough choice, but I’ll have to go with the book I simply can’t stop talking about on TikTok. This book exemplifies everything I look for in a small-town romance. I fell in love with every character, the fictional location and an element of suspense. I absolutely cannot wait for its companion book, “Things We Hide From the Light,” to release in February 2023!
— Kellie Verseman @BasicBookz