Six TikTok stars share their favorite books of 2022

This novel was one of my favorites of the year because I had such an unexpected visceral reaction to the main character, Cara Romero. The way she detailed her struggles as an immigrant mother, trying to embrace and understand a world that didn’t reflect her own upbringing, reminded me a lot of my own mother, and because of that (as well as other reasons — I don’t want to spoil too much), I ended up in a fetal position crying after reading the last page. Truly such a nuanced and beautiful reflection on the difficulties of motherhood and the difficulties of breaking generational trauma. I recommended it on TikTok as a book for people who are struggling to understand their immigrant mother, and the video went viral. I’ve been blown away by the response, which made me feel less alone.