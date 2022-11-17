The best feel-good books of 2022

When her mom dies, 18-year-old Zoey leaves Tulsa to claim her inheritance: an apartment on Mallow Island, off the coast of South Carolina. There, she meets the strange but endearing residents of the Dellawisp, a condo building named after the loud and tiny birds that inhabit the island. But when one of their own dies, those in the group of oddballs are forced to come together and confront their own ghosts. Beautifully woven with magical realism, “Other Birds” is an uplifting novel on friendship and coping with loss.