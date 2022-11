I read and reread passages of Primo Levi’s “If This Is a Man” every month this year, sometimes every week, each time astonished at the wildly improbable generosity and love and patience for this cruel world that permeates this story of his that he says is, like the stories of the hundreds of thousands of others who suffered the Holocaust, “different and all full of a tragic, disturbing necessity.” Each time I go back to a chapter or paragraph or sentence, his humility and unwillingness to rage is the surprise, and maybe part of why he noticed the many things others would ignore.