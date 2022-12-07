Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In 1879, Walt Whitman paid a visit to Kansas. He was 60, in ill health, and much of his best work was behind him. But he was eager to accept an invitation to help commemorate the settlement of a place he knew was key to American democracy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Though a lifelong East Coaster, Whitman didn’t see the Midwest provincially: He’d witnessed the horrors of the Civil War, during which a disproportionate number of Midwesterners served the Union cause, and he recognized the region’s role in the abolitionist movement. A year after his trip, he celebrated the region in his poem “The Prairie States”: “A newer garden of creation,” he called it, “dense, joyous, modern.”

That assessment doesn’t track with how we typically think of the Midwest, of course. Rather than dense, joyous and modern, the region is often a punchline for being rural, churchy and backward. But as Jon K. Lauck notes in his well-researched, provocative book, “The Good Country,” the region was a remarkable laboratory for inclusivity and social progress throughout the 19th century. Indeed, he writes, in its time it was “the most advanced democratic society that the world had seen to date.”

Central to this assertion is the Northwest Ordinance, the 1787 federal law governing the stewardship of what would become Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio and Minnesota. Because the ordinance banned slavery, the region was separate from the South’s aristocratic, institutionally racist society. And because the Midwest’s economy was largely agricultural, it was distinct from the industrial centers of the East. So the Midwest, Lauck writes, developed “a tempered Victorianism adjusted to frontier conditions and American pragmatism.” In Lauck’s telling, the region became a hotbed of intellectualism: Carnegie libraries flourished, local philosophical and literary societies emerged, schoolhouses were built, land-grant universities were founded.

This cultural expansion had knock-on progressive political effects. White males were generally free to vote without landowning restrictions. Black men had access to education and voting rights that were scarce in the East and unthinkable in the antebellum South. Women, too, won suffrage victories decades before the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920; in 1887, for instance, women in Kansas were granted the right to run in and vote in city elections. The opportunities women had to organize in the Midwest — within the temperance movement especially — gave them an organizing power that made the path to voting rights that much clearer.

Lauck, an adjunct history teacher at the University of South Dakota and editor of the academic journal Middle West Review, recognizes the imperfections of the region’s progressive virtues during this era. Racism and misogyny still polluted Midwestern politics, he notes, and Lincoln-era Republicanism faced strong head winds. In 1833, Detroit was devastated by a race riot sparked by a dispute over escaped enslaved people, and loopholes in antislavery provisions abounded. Indiana could be especially unwelcoming: Frederick Douglass was assaulted during a speech there in 1843.

Lauck is fastidious with documentation and footnotes about 19th-century Midwest history, but sometimes the narrative around his Midwest-as-progressive argument can be wanting.

He notes the forced removal of the Shawnee and prevailing anti-Native American sentiment, but prefers to accentuate the positive, gesturing toward half-measures around voting and judicial rights to say that “the dominant culture did not treat Native Americans with unremitting hostility” — a low bar for civilization in any place, in any century.

And his focus on Christian churches as a haven for Midwestern tolerance and intellectual ferment means soft-pedaling, for instance, the persecution of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mormons were “forced out of Missouri and then Nauvoo, Illinois,” he tersely notes, eliding the years of arson and mob violence surrounding their forced expulsions in the 1830s and ’40s, punctuated by the murder of the religion’s founder Joseph Smith. (In 2004, Illinois officials formally apologized for the state’s actions.)

It is possible to acknowledge these stains on Midwest history, though, while recognizing Lauck’s larger point: A template for fairness in education, voting rights, and community in America was in large part set in the Midwest. In the main, it was a “culture of democratic advancements, open politics, literacy and learning, economic self-determination, and ordered freedom,” Lauck writes.

A little unfashionable too? Sure. Lauck quotes one wag who described Iowa as “where the women read next year’s books though they may wear last year’s hats.” By the 20th century, the condescending assessment that Midwesterners were earthy and wise in their way but fundamentally unsophisticated would begin to take hold in the larger culture. Lauck assigns most of the blame for this attitude toward scholarly nabobs like Carl Van Doren, who led a “revolt from the village” sentiment that characterized the region as suffused with retrograde Babbittry. (Lauck’s 2017 book, “From Warm Center to Ragged Edge,” explores this shift in detail.)

Though it’s outside the scope of “The Good Country,” Lauck provides a useful prompt to think about what actions might preserve (or revive) the best of the Midwestern progressive movement today, and why leaders there have often been so determined lately to undermine it.

Lauck, in his conclusion, laments this turn as part of a larger “period of decay” marked by “callow tweets, sensationalism, celebrity worship, extreme loneliness, and mass and manufactured and purposeful distraction.” But as his own book demonstrates, the region grew when its social nature intersected with political will and economic opportunity. If he’s correct that “this old culture deserves a second look and not our condescension,” those forces require attention as well.

Mark Athitakis is a critic in Phoenix and author of “The New Midwest.”

The Good Country

A History of the American Midwest, 1800-1900

By Jon K. Lauck

University of Oklahoma Press. 366 pp. $26.95

