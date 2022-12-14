‘The Philosophy of Modern Song,’ by Bob Dylan
Although the audiobook lacks the print version’s arresting photographs and a bit of the text, it still has the genuine article in Dylan’s husky, stuffy-nosed voice unrolling great swaths of lowdown, hardscrabble hokum and off-kilter exegesis. In his mind, Webb Pierce’s 1953 “There Stands the Glass” concerns a soldier’s war crimes in Vietnam, “The Street Where You Live,” stalking a harlot, and “Your Cheatin’ Heart,” a swindler “responsible for bringing poison and pestilence into the homes of millions.” A feeling of apocalyptic devastation pervades the work. Ten celebrities add their voices to Dylan’s in covering the old troubadour’s engagement with — or intrusion upon — 66 of his favorite songs and their singers. Among the big names here, Jeff Bridges, Sissy Spacek and Rita Moreno are best suited to expounding Dylan’s views of the songs they cover, while the most comical is Helen Mirren bringing her fastidious, cut-glass accent to bear on “Pump It Up” and “Money Honey.” Listening to this book puts one in mind of Dylan’s verdict on Elvis Costello’s work: “Too many thoughts, way too wordy. Too many ideas that just bang up together.” (Simon & Schuster, 6 2/3 hours)
‘Chuck Berry: An American Life,’ by RJ Smith
RJ Smith’s sympathetic, high-octane biography of Chuck Berry shows the great musician “dragging country music into the boogie-woogie woods” and ushering in what became rock ‘n’ roll. Born in St. Louis in 1926, Berry was a key player in a transformative chapter in American social and cultural history. Musical genius, innovator, and “a prophet of Black mobility,” Berry was also a difficult man, sometimes shockingly so when it came to sex, money and retaliating against a racist society. Except for a rather goofy rendition of British accents, actor Phil Morris’s narration dovetails perfectly with Smith’s flamboyant style. His voice is alive with restrained excitement and energy, while his rendition of Berry’s speech, manner, and even his shout and laugh are truly superb. This is a wonderful, rousing performance. (Hachette, 14 hours)
Katherine A. Powers reviews audiobooks every month for The Washington Post.
