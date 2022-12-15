Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For many years, the historian John Julius Norwich kept a notebook into which he copied passages from his reading that he particularly liked. In 1970, it struck him that he might send booklets of his favorite quotations to friends and family in lieu of a Christmas card. Appropriating the name of those Yuletide party favors so popular in England, he called them his “Christmas crackers,” eventually assembling nearly 40 years’ worth in four handsome volumes. In the introduction to the first of these, Norwich, who died in 2018 at age 88, explained his passion: “What had started off simply as a pile of literary odds and ends, to be added to at the whim of a moment, suddenly became a collection, something to be nurtured and cultivated and cared for.”

The original “Christmas Crackers” (1980) and its three decennial companions — “More Christmas Crackers,” (1990) “Still More Christmas Crackers” (2000) and, finally, “The Big Bang” (2010) — are all stuffed with verbal and anecdotal surprises, ranging from the funny to the grouchy to the racy to the purely delightful. Many of the entries are slightly too long to quote (and some are in French), but let me share a few.

An irate W.S. Gilbert — of Gilbert and Sullivan fame — once complained to the London equivalent of the Metro or Amtrak board about the poor train service on weekends: “Sir, Saturday morning, although recurring at regular and well foreseen intervals, always seems to take this railway by surprise.” Similarly fed up, Adm. Cuthbert Collingwood groused about Horatio Nelson during the naval battle of Trafalgar: “I wish Nelson would stop signaling. We all know well enough what to do.”

Elsewhere one finds this rather earthy bit of self-advice, spoken by Capt. Plume in George Farquhar’s Restoration drama “The Recruiting Officer”: “Now must I look as sober as a whore at a Christening.” Iris Murdoch must have worked hard setting up the witty capstone for this cleverly constructed, mildly ribald passage from her 1956 novel, “The Flight From the Enchanter”: “Annette had never been in love, although she was not without experience. She had been deflowered at seventeen by a friend of her brother on the suggestion of the latter. Nicholas would have arranged it when she was sixteen, only he needed her just then for a black mass.”

Like me, Norwich also enjoys palindromes, phrases that read the same backward and forward, e.g., “Sex at noon taxes.” To make even mild sense, however, palindromes often need a bit of context. Imagine a farmworker informing his employer that all the cows have been stricken with epilepsy: “Stiff, O dairyman! In myriad fits!”

As it happens, I’ve kept my own commonplace book since I was in college. A dozen years ago, I reprinted some of its contents — about life, love, death and all the other big questions — in a little volume called “Book by Book.” Here are four of its many quotations, chosen almost at random:

“We succeed in enterprises which demand the positive qualities we possess, but we excel in those which can also make use of our defects.” — Alexis de Tocqueville

“I have been told that when the late Sir Edward Marsh, composing his memoir of Rupert Brooke, wrote, ‘Rupert left Rugby in a blaze of glory,’ the poet’s mother, a lady of firm character, changed ‘a blaze of glory’ to ‘July.’” — F.L. Lucas

“Sylvia thought how all parents wanted an impossible life for their children — happy beginning, happy middle, happy ending. No plot of any kind. What uninteresting people would result if parents got their way.” — Karen Joy Fowler

“To God, the right kind of human life looks well-meant but incompetent. Zeal is more important than technique.” — W.H. Auden

Since “Book by Book” appeared in 2005, I have continued to fill up more of the pages in what is, for me, the one irreplaceable volume in my library. In the spirit of Norwich’s “Christmas Crackers,” I’ll share a few recent entries. Perhaps they’ll inspire some readers to start keeping their own commonplace books.

“There is no villainy to which education cannot reconcile us.” — Anthony Trollope

“He bears the name of being the most hated man in all the Lesser Antilles, and he was only there for three hours and that was seven years ago.” — Charles G. Finney

“Nearly right is child’s play.” — Alfred Stieglitz

“Elegance is refusal.” — Coco Chanel

“The important ingredient in [Edith Wharton’s ghost story] ‘Afterward’ is not the past offense but the truth, reaching far beyond ethics, that we can none of us identify what is crucial until it is too late.” — Robert Aickman

“Looking back on my days I can say that I do not regret a single hour that I have passed in the company of children.” — Richard Middleton

“Everything that reminds me of her goes through me like a spear.” — John Keats (on his beloved Fanny Brawne)

“No matter how noble the objectives of a government, if it blurs decency and kindness, cheapens human life, and breeds ill will and suspicion — it is an evil government.” — Eric Hoffer

“Every reader reads himself. The writer’s work is merely a kind of optical instrument that makes it possible for the reader to discern what, without this book, he would perhaps never have seen in himself.” — Marcel Proust

“Only mediocrity can be trusted to be always at its best.” — Max Beerbohm

“I must say I like variety myself; some folks washes Monday and irons Tuesday the whole year round, even if the circus is goin’ by.” — Sarah Orne Jewett

“No place affords a more striking conviction of the vanity of human hopes than a public library.” — Samuel Johnson

“Yet whoever feels in the end that he had a successful life must not have been aiming very high in the first instance.” — Simon Leys

Besides keeping my own commonplace book, I enjoy reading similar compilations by others. For instance, John G. Murray — whose publishing house issued Norwich’s “Christmas Crackers” — brought out “A Gentleman Publisher’s Commonplace Book,” in which I found this delightful passage:

“After sitting next to Mr. Gladstone I thought he was the cleverest man in England. But after sitting next to Mr. Disraeli I thought I was the cleverest woman in England.” — Princess Marie Louise, Queen Victoria’s granddaughter

Other writers who have kept commonplace books include Iris Origo, Maurice Baring, Geoffrey Madan and W.H. Auden. It’s a quiet hobby well worth taking up. As Norwich observes, you can chance upon worthy material not just in your reading but also in overheard conversations, advertisements, even on souvenir bric-a-brac. For instance, I’m particularly fond of this observation, glimpsed on an old metal sign: “I dream of a world where chickens can cross the road without having their motives questioned.”

In the spirit of the season, however, let me leave you with a slightly bibulous, holiday-geared beatitude, one found on a placard above the liquor cabinet in a friend’s apartment: “Blessed are the debonair, for they shall drink cocktails.”

