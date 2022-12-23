Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fifty years ago in January the U.S. government signed the Paris Peace Accords, ending the Vietnam War and the draft that sustained it. The modern all-volunteer military was born. The ripple effects are difficult to overstate. Ending the draft helped make the military what it is today and appeared to widen the gap between soldiers and civilians. Military leaders cite misperceptions and mistrust between civilian and military populations as an obstacle to recruitment and readiness. Critics of the United States’ forever wars argue that the all-volunteer force has insulated the public from battles fought on its behalf, allowing them to continue in perpetuity.

A new memoir, “Pain Is Weakness Leaving the Body: A Marine’s Unbecoming,” by Lyle Jeremy Rubin, complicates the conventional wisdom about the civilian-military divide. Examining it through firsthand accounts of boot camp, the war in Afghanistan and his reentry into civilian life, Rubin exposes the gap as at best overstated and at its core illusory.

War memoirs are, like any works of literature, products of their time — or, rather, products of the wars of their time. “Pain Is Weakness Leaving the Body,” a product of the war on terror, demonstrates that events on the periphery will always affect the center, and vice versa. Wars fought abroad will always come home. Rubin’s moral injury is shared by everyone. One Marine’s unbecoming becomes a nation’s.

In “Pain Is Weakness,” Rubin recounts “a winding five-year quest through the US military,” as well as his intellectual journey from model college Republican and right-wing ideologue to warrior-philosopher of the antiwar left. Born to upper-middle-class Jewish parents in Connecticut, Rubin graduated from Emory University in 2005 and joined the Marine Corps one year later, driven to enlist, apparently, out of a potent brew of class anxiety, masculine fragility and a steadfast belief in the United States as the “indispensable nation,” to quote Rubin quoting former secretary of state Madeleine Albright.

But Rubin also joined up because of a belief that once he made the transition from civilian to military, he would gain access to a sacred brotherhood, one that would free him from his insecurities. “It’s shocking, the parts of ourselves we bury to become marines,” Rubin writes. “Or the parts we hope to bury by becoming marines.” Rubin quickly found that this promise, much like the civilian-military divide itself, was a false one. Even the book’s title, “Pain Is Weakness Leaving the Body,” a Marine Corps aphorism Rubin attributes to “Any marine, ever,” is no guarantee: It’s clear that Rubin and other Marines he encounters retain both pain and weakness.

Upon entering their ranks, Rubin observed only a continuation of life before the Marines. “Insecurities were everywhere,” Rubin declares, as he observes his fellow Marines “sweat trying not to be caught stealing glimpses” at one another’s bodies and “assess their own pecs, as they stood next to the more developed pecs of others.” Rather than escaping his civilian insecurities, he only had them amplified in the military.

A further sense that the civilian-military divide wasn’t as advertised takes hold even before deployment. “They say boot camp exists to break us down so they can build us up again,” Rubin writes, but you get the sense that there was much more breaking down than building up. Rubin’s boot camp is more “Full Metal Jacket” than “Band of Brothers.” In one passage, he describes how several Marines restrain a sleeping recruit, pulling his blanket down to beat him freely. Scenes like this are not the exception but the norm: “In the military one is conditioned to slowly indulge in (rather than restrain or check) wanton passions or acts of violence,” Rubin writes. But rather than encountering a new violence unique to the Marines, he found “a naturalization of the boyish violence” he got to know as a child — more of a continuity than a rupture.

Rubin’s fellow Marines, whom he psychoanalyzes with genuine affection, are trapped by the same malignant forces they were born into in the civilian world. His supposed comrades, many of them men “not so much in search of freedom and democracy as of their own manhood,” hurl sexist and racist invectives at one another and exploit these insecurities. Each suffers his or her own Darwinian fate, as the American empire manufactures and weaponizes “those who have become convinced that the only way to survive and thrive is to be on the more comfortable end of the whipping,” according to Rubin.

As he continues his training across the United States, Rubin draws ever more connections between the civilian and military worlds, as well as empire, capitalism, sexuality and patriarchy at home and abroad. At a base in Southern California called Twentynine Palms, he encounters “meth addicts risking their lives scrounging about impact areas for shell casings, unexploded ordnance, and other scrap metal” they could cash in. For Rubin, the fact that many of these people were immigrants from south of the border lays bare the “parallels between the empire’s outer wars and the wars within its most hopeless communities.” And, the fact that Rubin and his fellow Marines were “uninterested in their plight,” despite ostensibly volunteering to be “nation builders, culturally sensitive agents of humanitarian intervention, winners of hearts and minds,” foreshadowed the doomed civilizing mission awaiting them in Afghanistan.

Rubin isn’t the first veteran to remind the civilian population of their connection to — or complicity in — wars fought in their name. Phil Klay, another military veteran essayist, recently described how he and fellow veterans would respond to the gauche yet common question, “Did you kill anyone?” with a quippy “If I did, you paid me to do it.” The power of testimonials from Rubin and Klay lie in both the message and the messenger. As Rubin writes, “It’s precisely because I did the evil — even if in a support role, even if by omission — that I’m allowed to be heard in this Godforsaken country.” Another antiwar veteran activist, Jose Vasquez, calls this “the veteran mystique.”

For all its bleak depictions of violence and suffering, Rubin’s memoir is a hopeful one at its heart. Among the many cherished quotations Rubin scatters throughout the book, a line from Anton Chekhov sticks out: “Man will only become better when you make him see what he is like.” At boot camp, Rubin admits that he’s “not all that interested in reforming the military.” Rather, his concern “lies with how the boot camp experience acts as a mirror for the society that inspired it.” This is Rubin’s own civilizing mission, traversing the civilian-military chasm, memoir in one hand, mirror in the other.

Tyler McBrien is the managing editor of Lawfare. He previously worked as a writer and editor with the Council on Foreign Relations.

Pain Is Weakness Leaving the Body

A Marine’s Unbecoming

By Lyle Jeremy Rubin

Bold Type Books. 304 pp. $29

