A century after its demise, the Ottoman Empire may seem like a footnote — a geopolitical order that has long since disintegrated and been relegated to the annals of history, with little relevance today. Two new books, however, take the centenary of its collapse as an opening to offer fruitful reflections, respectively, on the enduring cultural legacy of the Ottomans and on how their empire ended and what was lost when it did.

“The cultural heritage left by the Ottoman Empire has often been neglected, sometimes even wilfully ignored,” writes Diana Darke in summing up the thrust of “The Ottomans: A Cultural Legacy.” Her engaging illustrated survey examines the Ottomans’ broad cultural impact on the diverse lands they ruled, as well as their often-overlooked medical and scientific innovations.

In contrast, Ryan Gingeras’s “The Last Days of the Ottoman Empire” looks in depth at the empire’s final years, starting with the Allied occupation of Istanbul in late 1918 after the signing of the World War I armistice and leading up to the abolishment of the sultanate on Nov. 1, 1922. His account seeks to dispel the idea that the undoing of the empire loomed as an inevitable outcome by the time the Ottomans conceded in the Great War, showing instead how what followed was a complicated period of not only violent conflict but also intense political negotiation over the region’s future.

Darke’s book aims to cover the huge sweep of an empire that lasted for more than six centuries after its founding by the nomadic warrior Osman I in 1299 — longer than the Roman Empire — and encompassed lands stretching from the Balkans and Southeastern Europe through the Levant and into North Africa. She attributes the empire’s durability, in part, to several characteristics: its ability to absorb diverse groups of conquered peoples through an official tolerance of multiculturalism and religious pluralism; its welcoming of refugees and migrants (including the Jews of Spain after the Inquisition); its promotion of trade and an open market; and a spirit of meritocracy in governance and administration.

Her book is organized thematically around subjects including architecture, music, literary traditions and discoveries in astronomy. Darke describes the Ottomans’ significant role in developing the technique of vaccination against smallpox, decades before it became common in Europe; they were also the first to maintain a permanent military band, whose cymbals and kettledrums European armies later adopted. Unfortunately, a number of topics are mentioned only very cursorily, no doubt in part due to the limitations of space in a book so heavy on illustrations.

Indeed, the undoubted highlight of “The Ottomans” is its superb selection of nearly 150 full-color images illuminating the many cultural and historical facets Darke explores, with detailed captions that add further context. These range from splendid tilework and architectural monuments to Ottoman miniatures, Orientalist paintings, manuscripts, maps, historic photos, vintage postcards and stamps. Even those well-versed in Turkey and the region will find much that is rare and noteworthy, including a tile from Kutahya, an important center of ceramics, adorned with Orthodox Christian iconography of the Virgin and Child; a 1486 manuscript portraying a female health worker assisting with childbirth; and an illustrated 19th-century map of the aqueducts supplying Istanbul’s extensive water system.

Darke, who has written several other books on the Middle East and Islamic world and is a nonresident scholar at the Middle East Institute, writes in her introduction that she “does not seek to pass judgment on the Ottomans one way or the other.” It’s clear that her aim is to showcase their often-underappreciated legacy, not to offer critical scrutiny.

But in making her case for the Ottomans, Darke at times seems to be writing from an almost defensive position, as if addressing a primarily European audience apparently still traumatized by the centuries-old terror of Muslim “barbarians” at the gates. This leads her to go a bit overboard in trumpeting the Ottomans, especially when crediting them with nearly everything that emerged from the lands they once ruled. In her chapter on cuisine, for example, she almost categorically dismisses any other cultures’ claims to the region’s shared culinary heritage, writing that many foods such as baklava and kebabs are Turkish in origin but have been “misappropriated by other nations.”

Gingeras, on the other hand, offers a far more sobering account of the empire in focusing on its final years. While historians have often treated the stretch from 1918 to 1922 as either something of a postscript to a centuries-long imperial history or as a preface to Turkey’s republican era, Gingeras delves into the period as worthy of detailed examination in its own right.

Gingeras asserts that the empire’s demise was far from a foregone conclusion, even though some viewed it as “long overdue” by the end of WWI. For a couple of years after 1918, Mustafa Kemal (Ataturk) and the other nationalists leading what became known as Turkey’s War of Independence continued to defend the idea of an empire ruled by a sultan from the six-century-old dynasty. But the brutal independence war, and the significant political changes that accompanied it, finally turned the tide against the sultanate. Meanwhile, the notion of “Ottoman” citizenship began to give way to a new identity of “Turkishness.”

Gingeras posits that the Ottoman government essentially sealed its own downfall, in two ways: by failing to defend the country amid multiple encroachments from British, French and Greek forces, and, further, by actively working against the nationalists — who actually were engaged in defending what was left of Ottoman territory.

“By the spring of 1920, it became increasingly clear that stalwarts of the Ottoman establishment, including the sultan himself, aimed to crush the National Movement by force. This drive, ultimately, proved decisive in undermining the integrity and the legitimacy of Ottoman dynastic rule,” he writes. The next year, the fledgling National Assembly in Ankara enacted a constitution that omitted any mention of the role of the sultan. “From 1921 onward, the National Assembly spoke for the government of Turkey, not the Ottoman Empire.”

Gingeras, a historian of the Middle East who teaches at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., has written five other books on Turkey and the Ottoman Empire, among them the somewhat wider-angle “Fall of the Sultanate: The Great War and the End of the Ottoman Empire, 1908-1922.” Here, he likewise draws on a wealth of primary material, much of it in Turkish, including newspapers, parliamentary minutes, official archives, diplomatic correspondence, memoirs and other published sources. This enables a richer, more granular telling of the events — although some sections feel almost too dense with details, and discussions of the Arab provinces may assume too much familiarity with the trajectory of events.

“The Last Days” also incorporates the voices and stories of real-life people who left written accounts or oral histories, such as an orphaned Armenian boy in Antep, provincial officials, and officers on the front lines, using their experiences to reflect larger developments and themes. These bring a welcome human lens to the story of the empire’s disintegration.

The final decades of the empire saw massive numbers of civilian deaths and movements of people, in addition to extensive combat-related casualties. Gingeras examines the implementation of the Armenian genocide by Committee of Union and Progress leaders beginning in 1915, citing estimates of between 600,000 and 1.2 million Armenians killed, as well as the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Assyrians, Greek Orthodox and other Christians. He then shows how sweeping ethnic violence and forced deportations, mainly of Christians, continued during the War of Independence. “What happened between 1918 and 1922 was not so much the dismantling of a state as the destruction of cultures and whole communities,” he writes.

As Christians were killed, expelled or fled, enormous waves of mainly Muslim refugees arrived from surrounding regions. Gingeras cites staggering population upheavals: nearly 510,000 refugees from the Balkans; up to 900,000 people internally displaced as of the end of WWI; 147,000 uprooted by the Greek invasion of Anatolia; 50,000 Bulgarian Orthodox Christians expelled. This culminated after the war in an orchestrated “population exchange,” in which Turkey sent 1.2 million Orthodox Christians to Greece in return for taking in 400,000 Muslims. Thus could the emerging Turkish nation-state then claim a nearly homogenous makeup of “Turks” that denied the existence of even fellow Muslim Kurds as a distinct identity.

In lamenting the loss of the Ottoman Empire’s great diversity, Gingeras shares a common thread with Darke. She surveys the Ottoman and Islamic architectural heritage in Greece and the Balkans and notes that because of contemporary politics, those nations mostly give short shrift to the teaching of the period in schools. Both authors emphasize that this common history has relevance not only to those in the modern Turkish Republic, but also to the diverse peoples across the former Ottoman lands. The empire’s tumultuous end, Gingeras writes, “is a story Turks, Greeks, Armenians, Arabs and Kurds could and should share equally.”

The Ottomans

A Cultural Legacy

By Diana Darke

Thames & Hudson. 288 pp. $39.95

The Last Days of the Ottoman Empire

By Ryan Gingeras

Allen Lane/Penguin. 368 pp. $47.95

