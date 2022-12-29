Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the last 20 years, Shaun Bythell has owned and run The Bookshop in Wigtown, Scotland. Not only is this Scotland’s largest secondhand bookshop, it is also the oldest in a city that has been officially designated “Scotland’s National Booktown.” In 2017, Bythell published “The Diary of a Bookseller,” a wry account of the eccentric staff and customers who pass through the shop. It was an international success, and Bythell followed it up two years later with “Confessions of a Bookseller.” His third volume of diaries, “Remainders of the Day,” continues to trace the daily routines and tribulations of a provincial bookdealer faced with the industry’s march toward digital and globalized means of selling books.

(This interview has been edited for clarity and length.)

Q: How did you get into the book trade?

A: I came out of Trinity College Dublin with a degree in law and thought, “I don’t want a conventional life.” So I ended up just doing really crummy jobs. I grew up on a farm about a mile from here, and I was back for Christmas one year when I came into [The Bookshop] for a chat with the owner. He asked what I was up to, and I told him about my terrible jobs and that I was 30 and all my friends were buying houses. He said: “Well, I’m about to retire. Why don’t you buy my shop?” So I went to the bank and that was it. It was never a great dream I had. It was just an opportunity that came along at the right moment, and I’m lucky it did because it’s the best thing I could ever have imagined doing.

Q: Wigtown is Scotland’s official “Booktown.” What’s the history there?

A: Someone in the government decided that Scotland should have its own “book town” [like Hay-on-Wye in Wales], so there was a national competition to see who that should be. One of the criteria was that it had to be a town that needed economic regeneration, so almost inevitably it had to be somewhere a bit down-at-heel. This was 1998, I think. It didn’t work overnight, but it really has transformed the town. It’s a different place now. A lot of the shops are really just cafes that have a few bookshelves, but there are five shops now who are purely books. No cafe, just entirely dependent on our income from selling books.

Q: One of the things that comes out of your book is the sense of resistance to the digital and the corporate. How has bookselling changed over the last 20 years?

A: One thing that has changed for all of us is that, with the internet, you’ll only sell if you’re the cheapest. So if somebody puts a book on at five pounds, you’ll only sell if you put yours on at four. So it’s a race to the bottom with prices.

We had a massive downturn in 2008 after the financial crisis. We really got hit hard by that. So I was starting to worry that, with the pandemic, people would get so used to online shopping that we wouldn’t see any visitors when we reopened. But the moment the door opened we were flooded. Last summer was the best summer we’ve ever had. Maybe lockdown has done some good in that respect. People probably got a bit sick of just buying stuff online. And I think people have started to realize that if you don’t support bricks-and-mortar shops, they will go.

Q: In “Remainders of the Day,” you quote the early-20th-century bookseller R.M. Williamson, who said, “There is a delight in just being in the presence of old books.” But you also point out that “very few of us [booksellers] make more than a subsistence living from it.” Can you say something about the tension between books’ emotional value vs. their economic value?

A: It’s a really interesting dynamic, and it’s always shifting. A lot of people, when it comes to selling their own collection that they’ve assembled, will overvalue it; whereas if they’re selling a great-aunt’s collection just so they can sell the house, they’ll undervalue it. The important thing for me is just to be consistent and treat them both the same way. But I completely agree with Williamson’s point that there is something delightful about being surrounded by books. A couple of weeks ago I cleared the library of [the Scottish journalist] Allan Massie, and I’m just going through the boxes now. Every time I open one I simply don’t know what’s going to pop out. There’s some early Margaret Atwood, a book signed by Prince Philip — it’s good stuff! So there’s always that excitement of not knowing what you’re going to find. It is like a treasure hunt.

Q: It comes across as quite a sociable trade. Is there something about books that makes customers more garrulous? Like, would it be different if you were running a cheese shop or a wig shop?

A: People do like to talk about the books they’re interested in, whereas there’s only so much you can say about cheese. When you’re in the shop behind the counter, people think you’re just there to talk to. But you still have to price books up and put them on the shelves, so you have to try to find a way of making it obvious that you’ve actually got a job to do.

Q: Well, you do describe the character of the average bookseller as one of “morose, unsociable shabbiness.” Is that because the job breeds a certain cynicism into you, or is it that morose, unsociable, shabby people are drawn to the trade?

A: I think it breeds it into you. I mean, it doesn’t describe every bookseller I’ve ever met, but for the overwhelming majority it’s a pretty accurate description. The secondhand-book trade is constant negotiation, whether it’s buying or selling, and that’s tiring. It does wear you down.

Q: We’ve talked a lot about cynicism. Tell us something positive about the career of a bookseller.

You find yourself exposed to new things on a daily basis. With every book that you’re pricing, it’s almost impossible to resist having a look and seeing what it’s about or finding out some biographical detail about the author. When I bought the shop, the previous owner had been in the trade for 30 years and would say: “I can talk for five minutes about any subject. You name it, but just five minutes.” You’re constantly learning.

Dennis Duncan is the author of “Index, A History of the.”

Remainders of the Day

A Bookshop Diary

By Shaun Bythell

David R. Godine. 376 pp. $27.95

