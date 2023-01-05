Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Laura Zigman once tried to write her family story as a memoir, but she didn’t feel it had enough drama. “There’s only so much you can say about growing up in the shadows of your parents’ grief,” she tells me. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New evidence begs to differ. “Small World,” the deepest and most dramatic of Zigman’s six novels, is a profound reflection on her upbringing. “All my novels are based on events in my life,” says the author, who is also a journalist, best-selling ghostwriter, editor and creator of the animated (and animating) web series “Annoying Conversations.”

Her 1998 debut, “Animal Husbandry,” which inspired the movie “Someone Like You,” “was about getting dumped and moving in with a womanizer,” Zigman says. “Check!” When she wrote “Dating Big Bird” (2000) she was, in fact, worrying that she’d need to have a child alone, and “Her” (2002) was about her husband’s very real and very gorgeous ex-wife. The 2020 novel “Separation Anxiety,” Zigman says, “was about a woman who keeps her dog strapped to her in a baby carrier, exactly like a certain novelist whose name shall not be mentioned.”

It’s no surprise, then, that the drama at the heart of “Small World” also happened in real life.

Zigman’s oldest sister, born with a rare bone disease, died at age 7. In Zigman’s fictional rendition, the middle Mellishman daughter dies of cerebral palsy at age 10, triggering an estrangement between Joyce and Lydia, the surviving two. Decades later, after 30 years on opposite coasts, Lydia moves into Joyce’s Cambridge, Mass., apartment. Both women are newly divorced. Each hopes the other will heal her childhood wounds. Spoiler alert: fat chance.

“I started ‘Small World’ imagining all the gazillion ways these sisters would push each other’s buttons,” Zigman tells me, “and how their own needs, overshadowed in childhood, would affect their adult relationships — in their now defunct marriages, and with each other.”

Showcasing Zigman’s emotional range, “Small World” is spiced by the gravity of its real-life provenance. The novel is as poignant as it is funny, as thought-provoking as it is witty, and searingly relatable.

Is there a sibling alive who hasn’t felt simultaneously twinned by, and jarringly unlike, the person who shares not only their formative history and family tree, but also their DNA? “This is what sisters do,” Joyce tells a friend. “We mess with each other, make each other jealous, punish each other for reasons we don’t even understand.”

In a novel, as in life, a character’s essence is best captured in the act of problem-solving. To that end, Zigman drops protagonist Joyce and her sister into a figurative wrestling ring with a thoroughly modern predicament: The sparring sisters’ upstairs neighbors, Stan and Sonia, have converted their living room into a yoga studio whose sound effects are wrecking Joyce’s inner peace. Stomp, stomp up the stairs go the students; slap, slap go their mats onto the uncarpeted floor. Aggressive Joyce shrieks into Defcon mode. Passive (or is she passive-aggressive?) Lydia secretly befriends Stan and Sonia and becomes a regular in their studio.

Outraged to discover Lydia’s betrayal, Joyce convenes her yogi neighbor and turncoat sister. “Sonia walks in silently, her long hair in its usual loose bun, her soft white flowing pants making it look like she’s floating over to the couch instead of walking on legs.” Joyce threatens to report Stan and Sonia to the landlord, and the city, providing the perfect setup for a classic Zigman social satire spiel.

“Why on earth would you do that?” Sonia asks.

“Because. It’s. Illegal,” Joyce barks back.

“Joyce, this is Cambridge,” Sonia retorts. “Also known as the People’s Republic of Cambridge. The home of antiwar protesters, civil rights fighters, and acid-tripping folk-music lovers. Free thinkers. Rule-breakers. … Maybe if you came up and tried a class, you could move past this.”

“Past what?”

“You’re carrying a lot of emotional weight. I feel it.”

“We should do it, Joyce,” Lydia interjects. “Maybe we’ll learn something about ourselves and each other. Maybe it will be the thing that finally changes our relationship.”

Seething behind her slammed bedroom door in the wake of the failed peace talk, Joyce ruminates, “I’m tired of trying to get her to see me. It’s like childhood all over again: Nothing I want or need matters.”

Never a fan of emotional containment, Joyce jumps out of bed and scribbles an eviction notice, which she shoves under Lydia’s bedroom door — an impulse she regrets when a last-minute plot twist reveals character-altering family secrets, past and present. It’s satisfying to meet a kinder, gentler Joyce, although the price for her redemption is high.

In the book’s “Acknowledgments,” Zigman teases apart its true and fictional plotlines. She writes, “When I told my sister Linda that I was going to write a novel about two sisters who … finally come to terms with how the death of their other sister shaped their family, and them, she said: I trust you. Could there be a better gift than that?”

Not for this reader. If a hardcore crankypants like Joyce can trade in her less admirable traits, I mused, maybe I can, too.

Meredith Maran is a journalist, critic and the author of “The New Old Me: My Late-Life Reinvention,” among other books.

Small World

By Laura Zigman

Ecco. 304 pp. $27.99

