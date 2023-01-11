Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In early 2012, Jeremy Lin, the first Taiwanese American in the NBA, led the New York Knicks out of a miserable slump to win seven games in a row. The cover of Sports Illustrated trumpeted Lin’s “sudden and spectacular ascent,” and fans around the world went crazy with Linsanity! Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Beyond his opponents on the court, though, Lin also had to contend with racist taunts from the media. A Fox Sports columnist mocked Lin’s genitals. And when the Knicks’ winning streak broke, an editor at ​ESPN posted a photo of Lin with the headline: “Chink in the Armor.”

For Matthew Salesses, a Korean American writer and avid basketball fan, those responses to Lin epitomized the peculiar species of racism that Asian Americans face in the United States. Soon after the ESPN incident, Salesses published a deeply personal essay in which he wrote: “When the disparagements came — as we feared and maybe suspected they would but hoped they wouldn’t — it was like that first time looking in the mirror. We realized that for all of Jeremy Lin’s accomplishments, we as Asians are still different, are still seen differently than other races by the vast majority of Americans.”

Now, Salesses has transformed his thoughts on Lin into an insightful novel called “The Sense of Wonder.” That long decade of reflection included the death of Salesses’s young wife, the rise of Korean television in the United States and the mass shooting of Asian American spa workers in Atlanta. Ideally, we’re willing to think about the intersection of tragedy, pop culture and anti-Asian prejudice in a way we weren’t a decade ago.

Salesses’s protagonist is Won Lee, a 6-foot-2 point guard on a one-year contract with the Knicks. As the only Asian American in the NBA, he’s achieved his boyhood dream, although he’s experiencing that dream mostly on the bench. The coach doesn’t like him, and the media has already written him off as a token player whose “role on the team was to sell jerseys to New York Asians.” As a narrator, Won maintains a weary earnestness, acknowledging the bitterness of his situation without allowing it to embitter him.

But early in the novel, a coincidence of accidents sidelines the team’s three other point guards, and the coach is finally forced to give Won a chance. “When I got into the game,” he says, “I did the same thing I had done my whole career: I played as if my life depended on each play, because it did.” He scores 25 points and earns the Knicks their first win in 11 games. From then on, Won starts every time. The victories pile up, the money floods in, the coach is branded a genius, and “randos stripped off their shirts in the middle of winter to reveal Won’s number on their chests.”

All over the world, the media dubs this amazing winning streak the Wonder. “People compared the Wonder to a fairy tale,” Won says, “and like a fairy tale, the trouble was the ever after.” Because, you see, Won is never just playing basketball; he’s simultaneously playing an exhausting game designed by White people to idealize him, dismiss him and exoticize him while he dutifully pretends he doesn’t see color. Even the celebrations in his honor are stained with humiliation, as when Madison Square Garden hands out fortune cookies with Won’s photo inside.

Despite its precise analysis of the myriad manifestations of racism, this is a terrifically physical novel, as quick and compact as any NBA game. Salesses knows exactly how to get these giants pounding up and down the court — pivoting, feinting, shooting! His sentences dart across the page so fast you can hear the ball swoosh. But there’s a lot more going on outside the arena.

Won is caught in a complicated relationship with his team’s captain, an African American player nicknamed Powerball. Their natural allegiance as teammates is constantly stressed by the different kinds of racial stereotypes to which Black and Asian players are subjected. Won also must find some way to deal with a Korean American reporter from ESPN who envies Won, idolizes Powerball and is determined to interject himself into their lives. The situation is fraught with impossible entanglements for Won, who is continually associated with the obnoxious reporter and burdened with a sticky sense of responsibility for him simply because they’re both Korean Americans.

All this would have been plenty — particularly for a relatively short novel — but what really charges “The Sense of Wonder” is a parallel plot involving Won’s girlfriend, Carrie Kang. In alternating sections, she describes her work as a TV producer for a New York company that wants to bring Korean TV series to America. She’s an astute culture critic, and we readers become, in essence, her confidants and her students, learning of her passion for K-drama while she explains the form, carefully outlining its impassioned tropes while delineating it from Western melodrama.

Salesses assumes no prior knowledge of K-drama. There’s even a section called “A Primer,” set smack in the middle of the novel, which explains the importance of the kiss, the role of fate, the presence of ghosts, reincarnation and illness. It’s a genre that flips many American expectations. “Unlike in Hollywood,” Carrie explains, “in Korea, plot happens because of who people are, not because of what they choose.”

This would feel didactic if not for the way Salesses animates these explanations with the drama in the Korean studio and Carrie’s passion for the form. Rather than lecturing at us, she’s taking a risk in sharing with us. “To be a minority in America,” she notes, “is to guard what you love against other people’s scorn.”

Meanwhile, Salesses’s greatest risk is the way he draws the eclectic elements of this dynamic novel together. It’s not just a matter of interlocking plot points — we’ve seen that many times before. No, what Salesses does here is a remarkable feat of artistic prowess that somehow blends the themes of K-drama with the spectacle of sports drama in a way that resets our frame of reference for the Korean American experience. Indeed, it’s a move that doesn’t seem entirely possible until you see the jump yourself.

Ron Charles reviews books and writes the Book Club newsletter for The Washington Post.

The Sense of Wonder

By Matthew Salesses

Little, Brown. 241 pp. $28

