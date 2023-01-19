Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Martin Riker’s novel “The Guest Lecture” begins when a faltering academic conjures up an imaginary phantasm of the early 20th-century economist John Maynard Keynes. Abigail is on the eve of delivering a lecture on him as a utopian poet of deliberate optimism. She desperately needs a mnemonic to memorize all her points, but Keynes is no help. “You were born into an era of overload,” he tells her. “Leaving things out is the great unmastered art form of your age.”

If only it were so easy. Abigail has a busy brain focused on her failures: Her colleagues denied her application for tenure, her book published to crickets, and she probably must sell her beloved house and move her family. There’s no overflow of hope in Abigail’s heart, no rosy future in her head. And the subject of her guest lecture — humanist economics and the hopeful spirit — feels increasingly painful to present.

Her preparation for this lecture, which carries almost the whole novel, is the mesmerizing rehearsal for a swan song. Abigail attempts to reclaim her optimism, both as attitude and philosophy. To do so, she grasps for stories from her past, from other thinkers, from past loves, most of which she divulges to Keynes. “The Guest Lecture” is a novel of ideas and feelings, of feelings about ideas and ideas about feelings. If this lecture will be her final word on her subject, Abigail naturally wants to express everything. Living in “an era of overload” can feel like a rush, and the book doesn’t deny us that. It bursts with philosophy, jokes, factoids, tense academic social dynamics and fragments of formative memory. Keynes is a snappish but patient listener.

“The Guest Lecture” dissects the mourning of both an intellectual career and of a way of thinking that has been lost. Abigail reminds us that Keynes — father of macroeconomics, who’s misquoted as frequently as he’s misunderstood — “was before all else a humanist, an old-school liberal pragmatist.” He “condemned the love of money for its own sake as a somewhat disgusting morbidity.” Italics are Keynes’s. In this spirit, the protagonist recounts discovering a love of economics, only when she encounters a more humanistic approach that reworks the standard methodology. “Economies are made up of more than just men; economics is made up of more than just math,” she recalls. “A more inclusive picture. Inclusivity is simply accuracy.”

Abigail has devoted her career to reviving Keynes’s essential humanism. “When Keynes came to it, economics was still a branch of moral philosophy,” Abigail says. “The author [Adam Smith] of The Wealth of Nations had also written The Theory of Moral Sentiments. Moral sentiments! Would that more of my own colleagues took up the study of those.” But, just as many of Keynes’s moral and humanistic principles were shuffled out of economics as a practice, our protagonist was elbowed out of her academic career. Riker makes a credible critique of academia’s priorities when it becomes clear how much Abigail loves teaching and how much her students love her. Of course, her extra work mentoring was entirely irrelevant to the tenure committee.

One of Keynes’s key predictions — that jobs might one day be obsolete — has a particular cruelty for Abigail in this moment. She wants her job, and she needs it; employment precarity abounds. The prep for the lecture is a reckoning about her priorities. She worries that her intellectual optimism itself doomed her career. Could she have seen this coming the whole time? Of course, she was never going to get tenure, with her sentiments and her humanism. The specter of Keynes, at this point in the story, is hiding in a closet.

Riker’s first novel — 2018’s “Samuel Johnson’s Eternal Return” — is also about a fierce internal struggle to retain a sense of self. The trippy folkloric book follows a man who dies and then semi-possesses a series of other people’s bodies. Like “The Guest Lecture,” it uses a spectral theme to explore epistemology. It suggests that to learn is to be possessed by the ghosts of other people, time periods and experiences.

“The Guest Lecture” analyzes how people live with their ideas, particularly when the world tells them those ideas are misguided. Defending personal philosophy in the face of rejection is always difficult, especially when the personal philosophy is optimism. A breathless, night-before-the-big-day cram feels like an ideal form for this expression. The book carries the exhaustive feeling that it’s captured everything the protagonist wanted to say. It doesn’t attempt the great unmastered art form of the age, to leave things out. A last hurrah shouldn’t skip any final word.

Maggie Lange writes about books for many publications. She also runs the weekly newsletter Purse Book, which publishes quick reviews of slim volumes.

The Guest Lecture

By Martin Riker

Black Cat. 256 pp. $17

