To be both vintage and contemporary is to be simultaneously modern and time-tested. “That’s a beautiful contradiction,” remarks a character in Dan Kois’s debut novel, “Vintage Contemporaries.” Set against the backdrop of Manhattan, toggling between the early 1990s and mid-aughts, this warm and witty book traces a tangled path of female friendship and creative work.
“Vintage Contemporaries” distinguishes itself from a crowd of New York City coming-of-age novels through its inspirations: the literary paperback imprint Vintage Contemporaries which, through its style as much as its substance, influenced a generation of readers, writers and editors; and the late novelist and food writer Laurie Colwin. The book is both an homage and a love letter to Colwin.
Like Colwin, Kois focuses on intimate conversations and atmospheric details. There are literary and pop culture references throughout the book, but they aren’t out of proportion with the plot and the book’s emotional heart. Rather than capture the zeitgeist of the more provocative fiction of the early 1990s, Kois channels the more subtle appeal of Colwin’s novels, which celebrate the small joys of life — friendship, martini olives, a handwritten note.
The story centers on Em and Emily, two young women new to New York City, eager to make their mark in their respective fields, book publishing and theater. In 1991, they hash out their hopes and dreams over plates of late-night pierogies at the iconic restaurant Veselka. Brash and confident Emily, a Southerner who lives in a communal squat and plots out impossible off-off-Broadway productions, respects credibility above all things. In keeping with her iconoclastic spirit, she ropes Em into a protest on the Bush family property in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Earnest Em grew up in Wisconsin and “knew she was the boring one. But she knew that Emily depended on her for that, and that Emily was extraordinary.” An aspiring writer, Em lands a job with an “old school” literary agent and soon realizes that so much of literary life is answering the phone and filing paperwork. A dutiful lunch date with her mother’s college friend changes her fate. Lucy Deming, a fictional stand-in for Colwin, is a single mother and a copywriter with two out-of-print novels and a complete third, unpublished manuscript, which Em offers to look at. She is charmed by the novel, which helps her understand that “a book didn’t, in fact, have to be a bewildering work of genius to be something she loved.” Lucy wasn’t writing timely edgy fiction, but was her charming, unsung talent the ticket to Em’s success?
Naturally, nothing simply falls into place. However, Kois, an editor and writer at Slate, echoes Colwin’s placid narrative pattern, chronicling the unassuming lives of his characters to reveal their interconnectedness. As “Vintage Contemporaries” moves along, Em predictably ticks off life’s goals — career progress, marriage, nesting in Manhattan with a baby. What she lacks is steady female friendship. Somewhere in the push and pull of their 20s, Em and Emily disconnect. Emily’s abrasive manner and descent into addiction clash with Em’s tame corporate life.
It takes time and loss to bring the two back together. Balanced against the backdrop of East Village gentrification and Lucy’s bittersweet posthumous revival, Kois’s storytelling is both breezy and insightful. Where he shines brightest is in scenes between friends: “[M]ostly what they did was talk,” he writes. “Sometimes they argued with each other, sometimes they agreed, sometimes they talked past each other, so eager they were to get their opinions into the air.” Kois highlights the pleasure of voracious friendships that feed off enthusiasm and potential. It is joyful and comforting to read a novel with loving, complicated characters who aren’t defeated by life — despite many reasons they could be.
Lauren LeBlanc is a writer in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Vintage Contemporaries
By Dan Kois
Harper. 336 pp. $27.99
More from Book World
Join Book Club: Delivered to your inbox on Fridays, a selection of book reviews and recommendations from Book World editor Ron Charles. Sign up for the newsletter.
Best books of 2022: See our picks for the 10 best books of 2022 or dive into your favorite genre. Look to the best thrillers and mysteries to keep you on the edge of your seat, get lost in the possibilities of the best sci-fi and fantasy, and spark some joy with these 14 feel-good reads.
There’s more: Those looking for love stories should check out the best romance novels of 2022. And for the young (and young at heart) in your life, see the best children’s and YA books and top graphic novels. Plus, six BookTok stars share their favorite reads of the year. Audiobooks more you’re thing? We’ve got you covered there too.
Still need more reading inspiration? Check out reviews for the latest in fiction and nonfiction.
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.