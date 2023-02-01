10 Books to Read From January

If your resolutions for 2023 included more time for reading, we’re here to help you decide how to fill those hours. We’ve sifted through our reviews from January and chosen 10 books to highlight before we move on to the next month of must-reads. (This is not meant as a comprehensive list of everything that we and our reviewers enjoyed. We figured, for instance, that a certain memoir by estranged royalty might not need an extra push.) Below you’ll find books about the Waco siege and Reconstruction, the biography of a literary great, a scared doctor’s searching memoir, a novel that begins 60,000 years from now, a heart-stopping thriller set in contemporary India and more.