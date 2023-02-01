Like many people, in winter I go into full hibernation mode. The sharp cold and the early sunsets make the world quieter and more ideal for reading. I’ve always thought this season is the best time to hunker down with a good book, and this year, we are very lucky to have some truly riveting mysteries and thrillers to choose from. Here are some of the books coming out this month and next that I recommend.
‘Exiles,’ by Jane Harper
I loved Jane Harper’s debut novel “The Dry” and was happy to see the return of her beloved character Aaron Falk. You don’t need to have read the other books in the Falk series to enjoy ‘Exiles,’ a story centered on the long-ago disappearance of a young mother. Harper’s vivid depictions of Australia make for a rich, moody and atmospheric reading experience. (Flatiron)
‘The House Guest,’ by Hank Phillippi Ryan
Alyssa is trying to figure out her life after her wealthy and powerful husband files for divorce. Bree is down on her luck and running from something. When the two women meet, they believe they can help each other. This is a clever cat-and-mouse mystery with twist after unexpected twist as readers try to figure out which character is cat and which is mouse. (Forge, Feb. 7)
‘Age of Vice,’ by Deepti Kapoor
Like “The Sopranos” but set in New Delhi, this lushly told story is part thriller, part epic family saga. Kapoor’s novel sweeps through weighty subjects — friendships, deceit, family drama, money, power and self-determination — without losing the energy of the page-turning thriller that it is. (Riverhead)
‘The Villa,’ by Rachel Hawkins
With its frenemies and gorgeous Italian backdrop, this haunted-house suspense novel is entertaining and easy to fall into. The story is told in two timelines that work together seamlessly, with a surprising turn at the end that you won’t see coming. Bonus for the careful reader: There are lots of Easter eggs and fun nods to pop culture and literary history. (St. Martin’s)
Karin Slaughter is the author of more than 20 best-selling novels, including, most recently, “Girl Forgotten.” Her next book, “After That Night,” a new installment in the Will Trent series, will be published this summer.
