HarperCollins reaches tentative agreement with striking workers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Just hours before their strike against HarperCollins turned three months old, union members reached a tentative agreement with the New York publisher on Thursday night. More than 200 union employees from the editorial, sales, publicity, design, legal and marketing departments had walked out on Nov. 10. The workers said they were making three main demands on HarperCollins, which is a subsidiary of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.:

Raise the starting salary from $45,000 to $50,000.

Make meaningful progress toward increased diversity.

Enroll new employees in the union automatically.

Over the last several days, both sides had been working with a federal mediator in hopes of bringing the bitter strike to an end. Thursday evening, HarperCollins announced it had agreed to increase minimum salaries and pay a one-time $1,500 lump-sum bonus to bargaining unit employees following ratification of the contract.

Reached by phone minutes after that announcement, associate editor Stephanie Guerdan said, “There were tears of joy all around. I’m extremely happy to have come to this agreement. It’s been a long time coming, and I think our members are going to be excited about the stuff that’s in it.” As a union shop steward, Guerdan had spent many extremely cold days this winter marching in the picket line.

Advertisement

Union leaders will present the contact details to their members Friday morning. Those details have not yet been made public.

A vote is expected next week. If ratified by the union membership, the new contract will extend through Dec. 31, 2025.

The long strike had posed a dilemma for readers and booksellers sympathetic to labor. The union insisted that it didn’t want anyone to boycott books from HarperCollins. But critics were asked not to review HarperCollins titles, and agents and authors had been urged to hold their submissions until an acceptable contract arrived.

HarperCollins is the only Big Five publisher with a union, though it represents just 237 of the company’s approximately 4,000 employees worldwide.

Even before last night’s agreement was reached, Guerdan said, “We’ve already made a difference in the publishing industry because this month Macmillan and Hachette both raised their entry level salaries to $47,500. And I am definitely drawing a direct line between fear of organizing at their houses and these raises.”

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.