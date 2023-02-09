Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What better place than a museum to try to keep the dead alive? When cancer robbed Patrick Bringley of his 26-year-old big brother, Tom, he quit his job in the events department at the New Yorker magazine, “a bit blinded by the bright lights,” and went to work as a security guard at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He stayed for 10 years.

“I arrive at the Met with no thought of moving forward,” Bringley writes at the outset of “All the Beauty in the World: The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Me,” his exquisite account of that decade. “My heart is full, my heart is breaking, and I badly want to stand still awhile.”

Stand still he did. And walk, on “sole-slapping marble” (painful after 12 hours) and creaking wooden floorboards (sweet relief). And pace and pause and contemplate and direct visitors to the restrooms and the mummies. For days, then months, then years on end. He drank in the art, found community with the other guards and smiled to himself as museumgoers blew past masterpieces to take a picture of “Washington Crossing the Delaware.”

What emerges is a beautiful tale about beauty. It is also a tale about grief, balancing solitude and comradeship, and finding joy in both the exalted and the mundane.

Bringley’s communion with the art seems to fill a spiritual need, but it’s a corporal one, too. On one of his first mornings, before the visitors begin to troop in, he marvels at this perfect job he’s found: “It’s just me and the Rembrandts. Just me and the Botticellis. Just me and these vibrant phantoms I can almost believe are flesh and blood.” The $80 annual “hose allowance” the guards receive for socks belies the fact that he has nowhere to go where he isn’t accompanied by these phantoms pinned to the walls. It suits him. “I’ve surrendered to the turtleish movement of a watchman’s time,” he writes. “I can’t fill it, or kill it, or fritter it into smaller bits. What might be excruciating if suffered for an hour or two is oddly easy to bear in large doses.”

The art can overawe him. His home section as a rookie is the old-masters wing, and Bruegel’s “The Harvesters” is his go-to painting, as it is for so many. “I responded to that great painting in a way that I now believe is fundamental to the peculiar power of art. Namely, I experienced the great beauty of the picture even as I had no idea what to do with that beauty. I couldn’t discharge the feeling by talking about it.”

Bringley likens the sensation to the “fantastically immersive” experience of traveling alone in a foreign city. “You dissolve almost — dissolve into streetlights and puddles, bridges and churches, scenes you glimpse through first-story windows,” he writes. “Even an ordinary pigeon flapping its wings is oddly vivid.” Paintings are such windows. In a gallery, “ten or twenty gold-framed windows are blowing holes through the four walls.”

Bringley sometimes tries to tame his overwhelming feelings about the art by bringing it down to earth. He views the old-master wing as akin to a village, and over time he counts all the inhabitants: There are 8,496, scattered among 596 paintings, and they include “every little background cherub, bullfight spectator, and ant-sized gondolier,” he says in a footnote. Section B? It has 210 Jesuses. “If you’re wondering how I could possibly count all that,” he says, “you underestimate the kind of time I have.”

Time is Bringley’s leitmotif. He singles out art that speaks to different concepts of time — the work of the Egyptians, with their “neheh,” whose essence was a circle; a Titian portrait of a young man in which “time appears to have pooled instead of frozen, as if past and future are subsumed by the vital present”; a Greek statue called the New York kouros that Bringley feels especially connected to “as a fellow transplant, and as one who also stands in the museum day after day.”

His meditations on time seem intended to help Bringley heal from the loss of his brother, but they can deliver harsh truths, too. One morning he spends some time indulging inquisitive schoolchildren peppering him with questions about the mummies in the perennially popular Egyptian wing. “A minute later they bolt from the room, and I’m left behind to reflect on how ugly the mummifying impulse was, what a failure, what a brazen, feeble denial of a fundamental truth. The body doesn’t make it. Believe all you want that some piece of a person is immortal, but a significant part is mortal, inescapably, and mad science will not stop it from breaking down.”

Bringley may put paint and marble at the center of his book, but he reserves affection for the people of the Met, too, whether visitors, laborers, passersby or fellow security guards. He observes the workaday churn with a keen eye. On his first day, the guard training him points out a well-tailored curator, eyes on the floor as he hurries toward his office behind closed doors. “The irony doesn’t escape either of us,” Bringley writes. “Those of us who spend all day out in the open with the masterpieces, we’re the ones in the cheap suits.” (The uniforms are the province of “Johnny Buttons,” who mends those suits and banters with the guards, one of whom tells him he’s got it made, “sitting on your ass all day sewing buttons.” And “what do you do?” Johnny shoots back, “besides standing around talking to the … statues?”)

Bringley’s fellow guards are a diverse lot, drawn to the Met for diverse reasons. At the New Yorker, his peers were mostly recent graduates of elite private schools, but here, he knows sentries who have “commanded a frigate in the Bay of Bengal” and “painted facial features on department store mannequins.” An older Togolese banker named Joseph who survived an assassination attempt becomes his closest friend in the guard corps. On the last day of work for Bringley, who a decade later is still a young man, Joseph fantasizes about his own future in their shared language of art. He will retire to his mother’s village in Ghana, he says, and watch the fishermen: “‘You know the Winslow Homer painting in Section G of the Black guy lying on the raft? Sharks are circling around him, there’s a storm off in the distance, but he’s seen the worst already and he’s just relaxing like this’ — Joseph strikes a pose — ‘that’s me.’”

Bringley clearly gets it. In his case it’s his old friend “The Harvesters” that helps him see his return to the forward-moving world. He views it for the “thousandth” time, focusing now not on the laborers in the foreground pausing for their meal, but on the distant “children throwing sticks at a helpless rooster, the monks bathing in a swimming hole, a cattle driver hauling a load of hay.” The arrested figures, this time, remind him that it’s time to go. “Standing is a skill that can rust,” he says, and “the world doesn’t make itself easy to draw.”

Mary Jo Murphy is a deputy editor on The Washington Post’s Democracy team.

All the Beauty in the World

The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Me

By Patrick Bringley

Simon & Schuster. 226 pp. $27.99

