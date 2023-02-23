Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The novel “Exodus,” Leon Uris’s account of the founding of Israel, became a fixture in Jewish homes when it was published in 1958. With its dark blue spine and simple title written in a stylized Hebraic font, it assumed the importance of a ritual object — like the menorah used once a year for Hanukkah and the memorial candles in squat glass jars lighted on the anniversary of a loved one’s death. The 600-plus-page book was a basic marker of Jewish identity, regarded with a mixture of reverence and pride.

Its significance went well beyond Jews, however. The book became an international bestseller, the biggest in the United States since “Gone With the Wind,” translated into 50 languages. When the blockbuster Otto Preminger film of “Exodus” debuted in 1960, the story took on mythical proportions. After all, Paul Newman played the hero, Ari Ben Canaan, a chiseled, blue-eyed sabra Superman, and the blonde, lithe Eva Marie Saint his American love interest, whose evolution from skeptic to supporter of the Jewish cause mirrored the emotions of millions of sympathetic viewers.

The soaring, schmaltzy theme music with its pointed political lyric (“This land is mine, God gave this land to me”) served to punctuate the uncompromising Jewish perspective of the conflict over how, or even whether, to partition Palestine after the ruling British left in 1948. Jews, so long persecuted, had a righteous claim to the land. Arabs — portrayed as smelly, dishonest and violent — only stood in their way, even if they too had lived on that same land for centuries.

Those of us who grew up in the post-“Exodus” era absorbed this narrative as if it were an extension of the Bible. Reading Eric Alterman’s new book, “We Are Not One: A History of America’s Fight Over Israel,” we learn that was not an accident. A journalist and professor of English, Alterman argues that Uris set out to write an unabashedly pro-Israel morality tale. Not only that: The Israeli government worked with him and Preminger to facilitate the novel and the film, building roads and mock villages, providing thousands of unpaid extras for the exuberant crowd scene when Israeli independence is declared, vetting and shaping the book and the script.

Alterman writes that David Ben-Gurion, prime minister at the time, thought that as a “piece of propaganda,” the book “is the greatest thing ever written about Israel.”

I grew up in a home with “Exodus” on the bookshelf; I learned the words to the theme song by heart; I believed the narrative as the truth, if not the whole truth. Though my parents were not avid Zionists, they raised us to love Israel and to fear but not to hate its enemies.

And so Alterman’s critical deconstruction of the “Exodus” mythology left me unsettled. How seriously did I mistake bald propaganda for fictionalized truth? Many contemporary Jews consider engagement with Israel — politically, religiously, culturally — to be a central aspect of their identity, a marker of communal pride, and it is difficult to acknowledge flaws in the country’s makeup when Israel’s existence always seemed so right, so deserved.

Alterman’s well-researched book is the latest example of a more skeptical reexamination of the complex relationship between Jews in the diaspora and their spiritual homeland. The work punctures the notion that American support of Israel was simply picking the good guys over the bad guys. The rise of a far-right government in Jerusalem has hastened the soul searching, forcing a reckoning with what Zionism looks like in the extreme and renewing concern over whether a Jewish state can ever be a truly democratic one.

Just as many White Americans are finally recognizing how racial inequities were built into the foundation of this nation, we now wonder whether the same is true in Israel, and whether a genuinely pluralistic state — among Arab and Jew, secular and religious — is even possible.

In an often-cynical tone, Alterman traces the dynamic between the United States and the emergent Jewish state of Israel, whose leaders were able to cajole, argue and even manipulate their way to getting what they wanted out of Washington, whether it was a generous weapons package or a vote to beat back another hostile United Nations resolution. Israel’s surprising victory in the Six-Day War in 1967 strengthened the lobbying efforts by reinforcing the “Exodus” narrative — the sense that David was bound to defeat Goliath — while the narrative masked the injustices of Palestinian occupation.

But there’s a reason that narrative can still exert its magical pull. Tribal mythologies have a profound purpose, a unifying force — in this case, binding Jews together when they disagree on so much else.

The “Exodus” narrative was manipulated by politicians and propagandists, that’s true, but it’s embedded so deeply because it gave voice to dormant feelings of pride and devotion. Believing a narrative that placed Israel’s righteousness above Palestinian grievance enabled American Jews to forge a communal identity, and to resolve any tensions between the nation in which they resided and the other nation they wished to support. What dual loyalty? America and Israel share the same democratic values; to side with one is naturally to side with the other.

Alterman doesn’t hesitate to point out the absurdity of this “long-distance nationalism,” as he puts it: “The relationship between the American Jewish community and Israel represents a unique political achievement, but what is most extraordinary about it is that this nationalistic commitment is dedicated to a country where few American Jews have ever lived, where a language is spoken in which precious few are fluent, and that many have not even visited.”

All embarrassingly true. But overlooked are other ways in which fealty to Israel is both understandable and deeply rooted. For centuries, Jews have faced Jerusalem to pray, a reflection of the spiritual pull of a holy land. Nowadays, half the world’s Jews live in Israel, which is surrounded by countries and peoples dedicated to its destruction — are their coreligionists living in the most powerful nation on Earth supposed to abandon them?

One reading of this book’s title challenges the very notion of Jewish peoplehood, that “we are one.” But Jews do feel obliged to care for one another — Jewish law stipulates “kol Yisrael arevim zeh la zeh,” all Israel is responsible for one another — even if that obligation, like other ethical rules, is difficult to follow.

With growing disdain, Alterman details how successive U.S. presidents tried to pressure Israel into curtailing Jewish settlement on land that ought to be part of an eventual Palestinian state, only to cave under American “pro-Israel” lobbying efforts, aided by Christian evangelicals. This dynamic reached a boiling point in 2015, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ferociously opposed President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran as a “historic mistake” that would promote terrorism and regional instability. For a few tense months, it seemed that Israel, the smaller, dependent nation, was leading the charge against its larger patron by marshaling support from its American allies.

But that standoff also highlighted the widening cleavage between the world’s two largest Jewish communities. While the leaders of American Jewish organizations lined up with the Israeli government, the majority of American Jews supported the deal and Obama. And he prevailed.

Now Jews in the United States are becoming increasingly vocal in criticizing the Palestinian occupation, which has reached its 55th year, and the unequal treatment of Arab citizens within Israel. Criticism of the current government is also growing among American-born intellectuals in Israel in the political center and on the right; even writers such as Yossi Klein Halevi and Hillel Halkin are recognizing that their beloved country’s existential challenge is now coming from within, from forces intent on exerting Jewish dominance at the expense of a pluralistic democracy.

“Israel has never been in such a place before,” Halkin laments.

What these writers express, and what is too often missing from the clinical, critical writing on this subject, is the sheer anguish felt by those who are terrified that this near-miraculous experiment in Jewish sovereignty is beginning to unravel. The “Leon Uris version of Israel’s history,” which elevates the Jewish narrative and denigrates the Palestinian one, and which Alterman references throughout his book, is not so much untrue as incomplete. This work, and the work of others, is helping American Jews gain a fuller and truer understanding of this history, but as they grapple with Israel’s evolution they must contend with their attachment to beliefs that are centuries old and, like all tribal mythologies, still serve a purpose.

Jane Eisner, a regular contributor to Book World, is the director of academic affairs at Columbia Journalism School. She is writing a book about Carole King.

We Are Not One

A History of America’s Fight Over Israel

By Eric Alterman

Basic. 502 pp. $35

