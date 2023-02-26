Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Once regarded as a masterpiece, the high-water mark of collective erudition, the 11th edition of the Encyclopaedia Britannica (1911) is now best known for the egregiousness of its articles on race and ethnicity. Meanwhile, its entry for “woman” was trimmed down after the editor realized the 29-volume set was shaping up to be too large for its specially built bookcase. This was still a dramatic improvement on the first edition, which devoted a withering four words to the topic: “the female of man.”

One of the salutary lessons of Simon Garfield’s lively and informative history of the encyclopedia, “All the Knowledge in the World,” is to watch out for the prejudices and the constraints — material and commercial — that lurk in the background wherever we see the promise of universal knowledge. The word “encyclopedia” — not classical Greek, but a 16th-century coining — implies “learning in the round,” but what this might mean will be forever in flux.

As well as this endless redrawing of the lines, the story of the encyclopedia, in Garfield’s telling, is a continual push for more and bigger: knowledge’s widening gyre. From the 18th century to the 21st, the stats keep rising — number of words, number of entries, number of volumes — and the rival publications proliferate: Compton’s, Caxton’s, Collier’s, Grolier’s, the Oxford and the Columbia, to name a few. Some are original enterprises, but many are pirates, their information copied or translated to a greater or lesser degree from one of the more prominent works. It is, after all, an immense undertaking to produce a serious encyclopedia from scratch. Britannica estimated that its 15th edition cost $32 million to produce, exclusive of printing costs, making it, as Garfield notes, “the largest single private investment in publishing history.”

Looking for a return on this kind of outlay, the encyclopedia industry began to employ an army of door-to-door salesmen whose ever-evolving grifts would keep publishers and the Federal Trade Commission in a running battle through the 1970s. A Monty Python sketch skewers the rapaciousness of these salespeople as well as the public’s distrust of them. A man rings the bell of a suburban home and declares, “Burglar, madam. I just want to come in and ransack the flat.” Opening the door just a crack, the woman of the house peeps out suspiciously: “If I let you in, you’ll sell me encyclopedias!”

Whether by fair means or foul, encyclopedia sets sold millions throughout the last century, and Britannica’s purchasers were rewarded with articles from the cutting edge of every subject: Sigmund Freud on psychoanalysis, Marie Curie on radium, Alfred Hitchcock on film production. Regardless of their celebrity, all contributors were paid at the same rate per word, so Trotsky received $106 for his entry on Lenin, while Einstein earned $86.40 for his shorter piece on space-time. And has all this elite learning held its value into the digital age? Not so much. Nowadays, old sets of Britannica can be picked up for less than the cost of delivery, “the fastest depreciating assemblage of information ever known,” as Garfield puts it.

“All the Knowledge in the World” is a chronological history — from Pliny to Wiki — and Garfield, whose previous books include “Just My Type: A Book About Fonts,” has a nice conceit whereby the book is arranged into alphabetical chapters, which are themselves subdivided into encyclopedia-like entries, from “Andrew Bell” through “Zywiec.” Massaging the ordering slightly, under X we find “extinction,” in which Garfield describes a YouTube video where modern teenagers are asked to test-drive an old-fashioned ink-and-paper encyclopedia. Much eye-rolling ensues at the inefficiency: “Five whole minutes of my life is gone! When I could have found it in 0.000098 seconds with Google.”

It is hardly spoiling Garfield’s story to reveal that the hero dies before the end. After 200 years at the industry’s vanguard, Britannica might have played the arrival of home computing a little more shrewdly. When Microsoft came knocking, its editors refused the offer of a partnership. (But who uses Encarta now anyway?) Garfield’s long chapter on Wikipedia is perhaps the book’s highlight, taking us through the site’s history, its biases and the social etiquette of being one of its 40-plus-million editors. Garfield concludes that, unlike the vinyl LP, the old way of doing things will not be making a comeback. “It’s more like the horse and cart,” he suggests. “You can understand it, and you can understand how eager we were to grasp its brilliant if problematic replacement.”

But one of the joys of the encyclopedia is when we put aside searching and start grazing. George Bernard Shaw rhapsodized about the education he received free of charge in the British Museum Reading Room, where he read Britannica’s ninth edition from cover to cover (skipping only the science articles). Wikipedia, too, for all its efficient usefulness, is still a delightful rabbit hole down which to waste an hour or an afternoon in serendipitous browsing.

In the next few years, a new generation of AI search engines is likely to reshape the way information is served up to us. How Wikipedia will weather this disruption remains to be seen. When it happens, I recommend acquiring a pre-loved encyclopedia, ideally Britannica (I recently spotted a full set — 32 volumes — of the 15th edition on eBay for $1.20 plus postage) and finding time to bask idly in the warm glow of all the (old) world’s knowledge.

Dennis Duncan is a lecturer in English at University College London and author of “Index, A History of the.”

All the Knowledge in the World

The Extraordinary History of the Encyclopedia

By Simon Garfield

William Morrow. 400 pp. $29.99

