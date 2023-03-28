Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For much of Jaroslav Kalfar’s 2017 debut novel, “Spaceman of Bohemia,” the narrator is hurtling toward Venus on a solo mission, unable to connect with loved ones back on Earth and wrestling with his past. In Kalfar’s most recent novel, “A Brief History of Living Forever,” the narrator, Adéla, is also afloat and alone, helplessly watching the struggles of those she loves and seeking comfort in memories. But Adéla’s situation has one crucial difference from the spaceman’s: Adéla is dead.

Despite her demise, Adéla remains cognizant enough to pilot this ambitious, if occasionally messy, dystopian novel centered around her children’s quest to retrieve her missing dead body. Her corpse becomes the novel’s holy grail, but Adéla’s continued consciousness animates an investigation of immortality itself. Opposing philosophies on the moral, ethical and practical considerations of eternal life are explored early on, but these loftier themes take a back seat to the novel’s narrative arcs until the fate of Adéla’s “digital spirit” is revealed in the story’s final confrontation, and the players wrestle with whether anyone really wants to live forever.

When the novel opens, Adéla learns she is terminally ill and, that same day, loses her cashier job to automation. She decides to leave her Czech village, her 109-year-old mother and her 30-something son, Roman, to track down her daughter in New York City. Adéla gave Tereza up for adoption when the baby was just 7 hours old; since then, Adéla has kept tabs on Tereza online but has never sought her out.

Tereza has a cushy bioengineering job with VITA, where — tied to her desk via an experimental implant and sleeping in the office so regularly that her Brooklyn apartment functions mainly as a storage unit — she single-mindedly pursues the goal of helping people live forever. Tereza is a “meat grinder,” viewing the human body as essential to immortality, unlike her tech-bro billionaire bosses who “think the body is a hindrance, an obsolete bit of nostalgia for romantics.”

Adéla and Tereza spend one wonderful drunken day together, after which Adéla returns to her hotel room and dies. From there, her disembodied soul — and the novel — jumps between 2030, when Tereza travels to the Czech Republic to enlist Roman’s help in trying to track down their mother’s corpse, and the 1970s and ’80s, when Adéla recalls her youthful dissident efforts, her expatriation to the United States and her relationship with Michael, an idealistic young filmmaker who agrees to adapt Karel Capek’s “War With the Newts,” one of Adéla’s favorite novels.

Kalfar’s vision of America that dominates the novel’s not-so-distant future is uncomfortably plausible. After a GOP split leading up to the 2024 election, the Reclamation Party — led by “a man responsible for the pandemic deaths of tens of thousands of his own citizens as the former governor of Florida” — wins the White House. The party’s reelection in 2028 results in closed borders, government-backed militias and Homeland Deportation Force patrols.

The careful consideration that characterizes the beginning of the novel — scientific discussions of telomeres, well-imagined political scenarios and futurist tech talk — soon dissolves into hasty tropes, however. Tereza and Roman’s transatlantic trip deposits them in an apocalyptic Florida that has been swamped by tsunamis and largely abandoned. Adéla and Michael’s trite romance is interrupted by lengthy italicized excerpts of their B-movie creation that hammer home obvious metaphors: “She knows that because salamanders have no protections under the law, they are shy and cautious toward unknown humans.” By contrast, the scenes of the teenage Adéla helping to produce samizdat in communist Czechoslovakia feel lived in and significant.

Kalfar has written that his debut novel was a “love letter to the Czech Republic,” where he was born and lived until he immigrated to the United States at age 15. By contrast, this latest book feels like an excoriation of his adopted homeland, a lament about the direction it took during the Trump administration and a cautionary tale about where it could end up. The dichotomy between Kalfar’s Czech roots and his American experience is a valuable hallmark of his fiction, but the editorializing here occasionally feels too pat, as when a Czech villager opines: “I’ve never seen people more rabid about their right to remain stupid, to shun knowledge, to live life by the same superstitions invented back when we … prayed to gods made of sock puppets.” The woman is ostensibly talking about Czechs who embrace Reclamationist ideology, but the real-world disdain is apparent. Kalfar lives in Brooklyn now and, like any good New Yorker, has plenty of pointed criticisms for his city’s imagined future, a place where transit delays are so regular that they are sponsored by Procter & Gamble.

Perhaps the most concise distillation of the competing philosophies that roil Kalfar’s mind — and dictate the direction of this novel — can be found in Adéla’s appraisal of Michael’s American outlook on life: “He truly believed that happiness was a human right, whereas any Czech could tell you that happiness was a glitch, a rare alignment of chaos, like a bird that sings beautifully before roosting on electric wires.” Chaos seems to be winning of late, and Kalfar is trying desperately to urge us to keep flying.

Cory Oldweiler’s writing has appeared in the Star Tribune, the Los Angeles Review of Books and the Boston Globe.

A Brief History of Living Forever

By Jaroslav Kalfar

Little, Brown. 320 pp. $28

