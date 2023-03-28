Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Will they or won’t they? The abiding pleasure of romantic comedy is that we can worry that they won’t while knowing that they will. The genre acts as its own spoiler alert while somehow never lessening the suspense. For centuries, we’ve been trained by the cupid-spinning reversals in Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” The moment Benedick declares he’ll never get married, we know he’s a goner. Two hundred years later, when Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet clash, we can order a wedding present and snuggle in for a lifetime of rom-com knockoffs. It is, after all, a truth universally acknowledged that we’ll never tire of watching sparring antagonists fall in love.

Curtis Sittenfeld is one of the many authors who has commuted on this route from the heart to the funny bone. In 2016, she published “Eligible,” a modern-day retelling of “Pride and Prejudice.” Now, after publishing a collection of short stories and a starkly unromantic novel about Hillary Clinton, she’s back with “Romantic Comedy,” which has a lot going for it, starting with truth in advertising.

The story’s romance is appropriately spring-loaded with improbability. What really energizes the story, though, is its setting in America’s most venerable comedy factory: “Saturday Night Live.”

Sittenfeld’s version of the show is called “The Night Owls” — TNO for short — but anybody who’s ever demanded “more cowbell!” will recognize the general dimensions of the immortal sketch show broadcast from 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The man in charge of this band of merrymakers is Nigel Petersen — a thinly disguised Lorne Michaels — an inscrutable star-maker whose whims have shaped late-night comedy since the early 1980s.

But “Romantic Comedy” isn’t another exposé or roman à clef about the founding SNL cast members during their coke-fueled heyday. Sittenfeld sets her action in 2018, decades after that paroxysm of genius has passed. By the time her novel opens, the show has settled into a jeweled collection of skits, tropes and catchphrases, if not subversive then at least reliable.

The engine that reinflates “The Night Owls” every Saturday evening is the writers’ room full of funny men and a few exceedingly clever women. These anxious wits, mostly single and childless, live like office vampires, acerbic creatures of the night who pound out dozens of scripts, only to see a few take flight on the air while the rest wither and die. Almost half the novel is devoted to a fascinating reenactment of an average week behind the scenes — from pitch meeting to after-show drinks — sometimes atomized right down to the minute. It turns out that labor, like comedy, is all about timing. There’s nothing romantic about writing funny gags, but in Sittenfeld’s quick-paced prose, the work becomes terrifically exciting and reminds us how rarely we get to see what people actually do at the office.

“Romantic Comedy” places us right there in the pitch room, crowded with nervous bodies, everyone feigning nonchalance while strategizing how to make their colleagues laugh and especially how to catch Petersen’s attention. Sittenfeld even draws us into the deskbound process of writing and editing a script — activities that seem inherently undramatic but become, in her telling, the stuff of great excitement.

Our narrator and reluctant heroine is Sally Milz, a “misanthrope from Missouri.” She’s a comedy writer with two strikes against her: She didn’t go to Harvard, and she didn’t start in stand-up. But she figured out early that the key to success was to “act like a guy.” By her third season, she’d embraced her “anger and vulgarity.” “The perceptions undergirding my sketches arose from my being invisible,” she says. Someday she hopes to write “non-condescending, ragingly feminist screenplays for romantic comedies,” but for now, in her ninth season with TNO, she tells us, “Without question, I had the best job in the world.”

Sally is a little lonely, yes, but after a “starter marriage” in her 20s and a humiliating experience with another writer, she says, “I’d given up on romantic partnership completely,” which is what we in the biz call ironic foreshadowing. Although she dates now and then — “an act of reckless optimism” — she’s made a hard-and-fast rule never to get involved with anyone at work.

Do guest stars count?

Enter Noah Brewster, trailing shaggy blond locks.

Noah isn’t just the week’s musical guest, he’s also the week’s host. Sally rolls her eyes. “He was a cheesily handsome, extremely successful singer-songwriter,” she says, “who specialized in cloying pop music and was known for dating models in their early twenties.” His first big hit, “Making Love in July,” came out when Sally was in college. With mingled shame and derision, she remembers, “It was one of those songs that had for a year played so often on the radio that, in spite of finding it execrable, I accidentally knew all the words.”

At the big pitch meeting on Monday afternoon, Sally proposes a skit involving Noah that he politely rejects. That sends Sally into a fit of smothered irritation.

You’ll never guess what happens next.

I was tempted to imagine this was all cotton-candy fantasy — delicious but impossible — but a few weeks ago in New York, Tina Fey, one of SNL’s most successful writers, received an award from PEN America. In her acceptance speech, Fey described the time she pitched a sketch about a singing cowboy to Garth Brooks. She recalled, “He stopped the pitch and said to all of us that he really didn’t want to play any cowboy parts, that he really wanted to stretch. So I then very passive-aggressively wrote a sketch for him where he played an old French prostitute.”

That’s not exactly what happens in Sittenfeld’s novel, but suffice it to say that complications ensue between Sally and Noah.

The big sticking point — aside from a worldwide pandemic that becomes a real mood killer — is Sally’s angry insistence that “a gorgeous male celebrity would never fall in love with an ordinary, dorky, unkempt woman.” In fact, she’s so dedicated to that social critique that she can’t accept any contradictory evidence, even when gorgeous male celebrity lips are puckering up right in front of her. Convinced that any future with this hot multimillionaire is “too good to be true,” she sabotages their relationship again and again.

What makes all this particularly delightful is that the woman narrating “Romantic Comedy” is hyper-aware of the conventions of romantic comedy, and she knows full well that real life is no fairy tale.

But could it be this time?

Can anything make Sally realize, “I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and doggone it, Noah loves me”?

I’m a little verklempt. Talk amongst yourselves.

Ron Charles reviews books and writes the Book Club newsletter for The Washington Post.

Romantic Comedy

By Curtis Sittenfeld

Random House. 305 pp. $28

