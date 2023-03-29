Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship. 3 HELLO BEAUTIFUL (The Dial Press, $28). By Ann Napolitano. A tragedy from a young man’s past tears a rift in the relationship between three sisters he has befriended.

4 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50). By Barbara Kingsolver. A boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty with resilience.

5 I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU (Viking, $28). By Rebecca Makkai. Years after her former prep school roommate was murdered, a woman returns to campus as a teacher.

Advertisement

6 PINEAPPLE STREET (Pamela Dorman Books, $28). By Jenny Jackson. Siblings and in-laws from a wealthy Brooklyn family adjust to new living arrangements.

7 REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES (Ecco, $27.99). By Shelby Van Pelt. A woman develops a friendship with an octopus living in an aquarium.

8 THE WHITE LADY (Harper, $30). By Jacqueline Winspear. A woman’s past as a resistance fighter haunts her in post-World War II England.

9 HORSE (Viking, $28). By Geraldine Brooks. A scientist and a historian bond over their shared interest in a Civil War-era racehorse and his enslaved groom.

10 OLD BABES IN THE WOODS (Doubleday, $30). By Margaret Atwood. A collection of short stories from the award-winning author of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Nonfiction

1 POVERTY, BY AMERICA (Crown, $28). By Matthew Desmond. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Evicted” examines the reasons poverty is entrenched in the culture of the United States.

Advertisement

2 THE CREATIVE ACT (Penguin, $32). By Rick Rubin. A Grammy-winning music producer shares how artists work and suggests ways to foster creativity in everyday life.

3 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. A former child actor who rose to fame on Nickelodeon’s iCarly recounts the mistreatment she endured from her mother.

4 ENCHANTMENT (Riverhead Books, $26). By Katherine May. Inspiration for people who feel exhausted or helpless who want to deepen their appreciation for the world.

5 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

6 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

7 SAVING TIME (Random House, $28.99). By Jenny Odell. An exploration of how clocks dominate life and advice on a more intuitive way to experience time.

Advertisement

8 IT’S OK TO BE ANGRY ABOUT CAPITALISM (Crown, $28). By Bernie Sanders, John Nichols. The Vermont senator discusses capitalism’s negative effects on society.

9 CRYING IN H MART (Knopf, $26.95). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie rock star chronicles her relationship with her mother and their shared culture.

10 SPARE (Random House, $36). By Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The British Prince describes his life before and after his exit from royal life.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Mar. 26. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.