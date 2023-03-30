10 noteworthy books for April

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Each of these April books reveals a spark of shared humanity. Sure, their subjects run the gamut — mountain-climbing scientists pushing boundaries, a doctor seeking to understand himself and inspire others, convicted killers whose odds were stacked against them from childhood, women looking for escape from challenges — but in every story, readers can connect to universal emotions and experiences.

‘The House Is on Fire,’ by Rachel Beanland

On Dec. 26, 1811, in Richmond, hundreds of theatergoers were immersed in a performance at a newly built multistory auditorium on the city’s main thoroughfare when candles from a backstage chandelier set a scrim aflame. As patrons rushed toward the exits to escape, they made decisions that would affect their own lives and the lives of others. Beanland’s gripping fictional account delves into this tragedy, examining the aftermath, the stories that were told and the blame that was unfairly laid on people without the means to defend themselves. (Simon & Schuster, April 4)

‘The People Who Report More Stress: Stories,’ by Alejandro Varela

Varela’s layered stories focus on people living in places where they are considered “other” and the extra psychological effort it takes for them to simply get through daily life. In “She and Her Kids and Me and Mine,” the only gay father in a gentrified neighborhood negotiates conversational land mines with an oblivious White mother during a playdate. In “The Great Potato Famine,” a darker-skinned man regrets not asking his White partner to hail a cab as every taxi passes him by. There is a mental cost to always being on guard, and Valera ably depicts the added pressure of living with inequality for those who are powerless to fix it. (Astra House, April 4)

‘I Can’t Save You: A Memoir,’ by Anthony Chin-Quee

Chin-Quee’s unflinching memoir is a deeply honest portrayal of the field of medicine as experienced by a Black physician. An otolaryngologist who was a medical consultant on “Grey’s Anatomy,” Chin-Quee shares the travails of medical training as well as the scars from his own battle with depression. Although he learned to project confidence as a doctor, that same confidence was missing from his personal life. While many medical memoirs emphasize dedication to the field and its power to save lives, Chin-Quee considers the radical idea that medicine can just be a job, and your career, even as a doctor, does not have to define your entire life. (Riverhead, April 4)

‘Carmen and Grace,’ by Melissa Coss Aquino

After enduring neglectful upbringings, two cousins find a role model and protector in Doña Durka, leader of an illicit drug ring in their Bronx neighborhood. As Grace falls deeper into an underground world, Carmen is secretly pregnant and looking to escape the dangerous lifestyle, yet leaving feels like a betrayal to the cousin she loves like a sister. Three decades in the making, Aquino’s debut novel explores complex ideas: how things that are threatening can also be attractive and whether a debt is owed to the people and places that shaped you. (William Morrow, April 4)

‘Cursed Bread,’ by Sophie Mackintosh

Based on an unsolved 1951 mystery, Mackintosh’s latest centers on Elodie, a baker’s wife, who becomes fascinated with a new couple who arrives in her small French village. The commanding ambassador and his captivating wife, Violet, quickly develop a prurient familiarity with Elodie. Envisioning herself as a part of their lives, Elodie’s boundary between reality and fantasy blurs. When imaginary betrayals pile up, reprisals threaten to harm the entire town. Mackintosh’s sensual depiction of shame and obsession imagines a world where desire and tragedy go hand in hand. (Doubleday, April 4)

‘You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir,’ by Maggie Smith

Although she found incontrovertible evidence of her husband’s affair, Smith — best known for her poetry collection “Good Bones” — couldn’t bring herself to admit his betrayal to anyone, including herself, for months. The long process of divorce led her on a path toward understanding, and opened her eyes to what was meaningful — a full and complete life including children, friends and professional satisfaction. A memoir in musings, Smith writes in snippets, collecting stories the way a poet collects words — meant to be chewed over and reworked to get to a deeper meaning. “I’m handing you a stack of Polaroids to shuffle in your hands,” she encourages the reader, “so some of the work is yours.” (Atria/One Signal, April 11)

‘Life Sentence: The Brief and Tragic Career of Baltimore’s Deadliest Gang Leader,’ by Mark Bowden

Montana Barronette, leader of the group TTG, better known as “Trained To Go,” was once one of Baltimore’s most wanted criminals. As an 8-year-old in 2003, he and his older brother began working for drug dealers in West Baltimore’s Sandtown neighborhood. Slowly, the pair transformed themselves into dealers with empires of their own. Most of the TTG gang members are now serving life sentences, but as Bowden starkly illustrates, neutralizing one criminal enterprise won’t solve the great ongoing tragedy of violence in poor, isolated urban Black communities, nor will it fix the devastation fueled by racist policies from the 19th and 20th centuries. (Atlantic Monthly, April 11)

‘Hestia Strikes a Match,’ by Christine Grillo

Grillo’s witty debut novel answers an unusual question: How does one survive a midlife crisis during a civil war? In this imaginative tale, the American political divide has escalated. Ten states have left the union and formed the New Confederated States of America. Hestia, who lives in the border state of Maryland, has to figure out how to fend for herself when her husband abandons her to join a pro-Union paramilitary group. While the world is spiraling out of control, Hestia, advised by her closest confidante, Mildred, a shrewd 84-year-old widow, must decide whether a contented life is possible, or even worth pursuing at all. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, April 18)

‘Fire Rush,’ by Jacqueline Crooks

A young woman with Jamaican heritage living in London’s projects in the 1980s, Yamaye looks forward to the nights she can disappear into the underground dub reggae club scene. After devastating acts of violence change the trajectory of her life, the intoxicating songs that were once a release for her now feel enraging. Yamaye kicks back against the men who oppress her through the ghostly sounds and fiery reverberations of the music, creating a safe space for her mind and body. In her powerful debut, Crooks deftly demonstrates that music is felt just as much as it is heard. (Viking, April 18)

‘Ascension,’ by Nicholas Binge

An immense mountain has materialized in the Pacific Ocean. With no comprehension of when, how, or why it appeared, a team of scientists is sent to investigate and report its findings. The higher the group climbs, the less things make sense. Time seems to either slow down or speed up, recollections are suspect, and paranoia and violence run rampant. Told in letters that one of the scientists never sent to his family, Binge’s eerie speculative thriller looks both outward at the edges of scientific understanding, and inward at the meaning of responsibility, remorse and the human capacity for salvaging mercy from tragedy. (Riverhead, April 25)

