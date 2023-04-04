Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Isabella Hammad’s second novel, “Enter Ghost,” begins as the title suggests — with an entry. London-based Palestinian actress Sonia Nasir clears security at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport more smoothly than she expected she would, with just one quick strip search. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight She is traveling to Haifa for the first time since childhood, raw from heartbreak and wanting to confide in her elder sister. Yet the siblings’ prickly relationship leaves Sonia adrift in the apartment almost immediately, unsure of her welcome and ruminating on the discovery that their uncle has sold their family’s house to an Israeli buyer and moved away. When an abrasive friend, Mariam, turns up and makes it known that she needs a Queen Gertrude for her West Bank production of “Hamlet,” Sonia allows herself to get pulled in. As she begins to confront her complex guilt about her politically unencumbered life in England, the “Hamlet” production reels her to the heart of the political tensions in the region, which hit a flash point in the play’s Bethlehem setting.

“Hamlet” plays a central role in the novel in more ways than one. The title of “Enter Ghost” is drawn from William Shakespeare’s stage directions, when King Hamlet’s ghost commands his son to seek justice in their rotten kingdom. The novel’s storyline is fraught with similar strife — between lovers, family members, and the Israeli “inside” and West Bank “outside” — and it posits a spectral third way, which Hammad illustrates through a central motif of crossing between worlds. Sonia animates her transitory role by bringing a keen eye for subtleties, both as the novel’s narrator and as an experienced performer. Her body is often the subject of detailed writing about intimacy and freedom — her difficulties with lovers, pregnancies and misogyny twine through the novel’s wider conflicts.

Hammad is a rigorous researcher, and in “Enter Ghost,” she offers a remarkably direct rendering of the contemporary Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The story takes place against tensions following the real-life 2017 fatal shooting of two Israeli police officers in the complex called the Noble Sanctuary by Muslims and the Temple Mount by Jews, and the resulting civil unrest boils steadily around the novel’s plot — but never overtakes it. As the cast attempts to rehearse Shakespeare in classical Arabic on their lavish outdoor stage beside Bethlehem’s separation wall, the Israeli government intimidates, restricts funding to and lets its military interfere with the venture.

Fiction has an uneasy relationship with politics, and American writing in particular tends to avoid the Palestinian issue — a problem identified in the text as “largely a case of preaching to the deaf and to the choir.” It’s an obstacle Hammad negotiated in her 2019 debut, “The Parisian” (about British Mandate Palestine), which established her as a writer with an uncanny combination of skills. She is at once able to trace broad social and historical terrains without losing her grasp of particulars, giving a surgical finesse to her writing about the human personality. Her style is often labeled “exquisite.” These skills put her in the company of other postcolonial literary novelists such as Ahdaf Soueif and Abraham Verghese; and like “In the Eye of the Sun” and “Cutting for Stone,” “The Parisian” sprawls to nearly 600 pages. But something different, sparer and clever is happening with “Enter Ghost,” thanks to Hammad’s adaptation of a Western play.

The plot’s structure takes shape around the basic actions of a theatrical production: casting, read-through, rehearsals and performance, along with sideline dramas among cast members. From this relatively simple setup, parallels between “Hamlet” and the novel emerge, through such themes as treachery, plays-within-plays, a family divided and a state in turmoil. You don’t, however, need to be a Shakespeare buff to appreciate this reimagined classic — Mariam and her cast explicitly discuss how malleable the play is in its West Bank setting. The novel is aware of its fourth wall without seeming coy, and the occasional writing in script format is unexpected and exciting. It succeeds, too, in rising beyond a specific ekphrasis to a wider meditation on the exchange between a work of art and its context. As tens of thousands of Muslims, including agnostic Sonia, gather to protest the security measures at al-Haram al-Sharif (Arabic for the Noble Sanctuary) by praying in the streets, Sonia thinks, “Our play needed the protests, but the protests did not need our play.”

Core theatrical ideas about catharsis, audience, and comedy and tragedy (manifested as absurdity) get at what it means for Sonia to authentically participate in something that feels bigger than herself. In one brief but memorably humorous scene, the novel also attempts to get under the skin of what Israel is to its soldiers, when Sonia encounters a British-Israeli teen guarding a checkpoint. Her very English outrage startles him from his role as an Israeli Defense Forces soldier “defending my people” and into that of a teenager defending himself against accusations of being from Manchester. Mixed identities are everywhere, as are everyday performances, and they give the novel nuance that resists easy categorization.

Although “Enter Ghost” sometimes seems to fret about its ethics, such as the attention paid to Palestinians while other conflicts, like the one in Yemen, struggle for international attention, it succeeds as that rare fictive project that invites several audiences to pay attention. Or in Hamlet’s words, “The play is the thing, wherein I’ll catch the conscience of the king.”

Sarah Cypher is a freelance book editor and the author of “The Skin and Its Girl,” coming this month.

Enter Ghost

By Isabella Hammad

Grove Press. 336 pp. $28

