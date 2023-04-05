Washington Post paperback bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 DAISY JONES & THE SIX (Ballantine, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A singer and her band look back at their days as one of the most iconic rock groups of the 1970s. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight 2 THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO (Washington Square Press, $17). By Taylor Jenkins Reid. A Hollywood icon recounts the story of her glamorous life to a young reporter, and both discover the cost of fame.

3 THE CANDY HOUSE (Scribner, $17.99) By Jennifer Egan. A sequel to the Pulitzer Prize–winning “A Visit From the Goon Squad” continues the story of tech mogul Bix Bouton.

4 A COURT OF THORNS AND ROSES (Bloomsbury, $19). By Sarah J. Maas. A threat is growing over a magical land where a huntress is being held captive.

5 SEA OF TRANQUILITY (Vintage, $17). By Emily St. John Mandel. The author of “Station Eleven” and “The Glass Hotel” explores the psychological implications of time travel for characters from different centuries.

6 THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY (Penguin, $19). By Amor Towles. Four boys on a road trip take an unplanned journey.

7 THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME (Marysue Rucci, $17.99). By Laura Dave. Looking for answers about her husband’s disappearance, a wife and her recalcitrant step-daughter discover shocking secrets.

8 THE PARIS APARTMENT (Morrow, $18.99). By Lucy Foley. A woman investigating her brother’s disappearance suspects his neighbors might have been involved.

9 THE MAID (Ballantine, $18). By Nita Prose. A hotel maid cleaning a room finds a dead body and becomes the lead murder suspect.

10 IT ENDS WITH US (Atria, $16.99). By Colleen Hoover. A woman questions her relationship with a commitment-phobic partner when her old flame appears.

Nonfiction

1 CRYING IN H MART (Vintage, $17). By Michelle Zauner. A Korean American indie rockstar chronicles her relationship with her mother and their shared culture.

2 BRAIDING SWEETGRASS (Milkweed, $18.00.) By Robin Wall Kimmerer. Essays by an indigenous scientist offer lessons in reciprocal awareness between people and plants.

3 THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE (Penguin, $19). By Bessel van der Kolk. A scientific look at how trauma can reshape a person’s body and brain.

4 ALL ABOUT LOVE (Morrow, $15.99). By bell hooks. The first volume in the iconic feminist’s “Love Song to the Nation” trilogy considers compassion as a form of love.

5 CASTE (Random House, $20). By Isabel Wilkerson. America’s racial divisions are examined and reframed as a caste system.

6 THE ANTHROPOCENE REVEIWED (Dutton, $18). By John Green. Essays from the bestselling author reviewing aspects of modern living on a five-star scale.

7 WE DON’T KNOW OURSELVES (Liveright, $20.) By Fintan O’Toole. An Irishman born in the mid-20th century looks at cultural change in his country through the lens of his own life.

8 DOPAMINE NATION (Dutton, $18). By Dr. Anna Lembke. A psychiatrist explains how to avoid overconsumption by balancing pleasure with pain.

9 ENTANGLED LIFE (Random House, $18). By Merlin Sheldrake. A biologist explains the importance of fungi to our bodies and the environment.

10 KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (Vinatge, $17). David Grann. A look at the FBI’s investigation of Native American deaths in 1920s Oklahoma.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Apr. 2. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

