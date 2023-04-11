Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In fairy tales, magic often has humorous, complicated or unforeseen consequences. Heroes and heroines are done and undone by the gap between a spell’s intent and its effects: Characters are mistakenly grown and shrunk, transformed from animal to human or vice versa. Spells can also be about bartering and sacrificing: The offer of legs comes at the cost of voice, or future firstborn children are gambled against current happiness. A wish fulfilled always threatens to reveal itself as a curse.

Read in these terms, Sabrina Orah Mark’s “Happily: A Personal History — With Fairy Tales” is perhaps best thought of as a 26-chapter spell book for the times. It is structured as a series of essays in which Mark conjures up reflections about the intersections of her life as a mother, third wife, stepmother and daughter in this enchanted and broken world of ours. In each case, she examines her own life through the lens of fairy tales, demonstrating how we can draw on their moralities and imageries to make sense of ourselves and our relationship to others.

“Happily” can put a spell on you: Mark’s voice is wry, honest, paranoid, angry, selfish, grateful, hopeful and antsy. She repeatedly rejects the clean, tidy stories we tell about our lives. In “The Silence of Witches” she describes Disney’s 1989 “Little Mermaid” as “lousy with ideological traps” and “empty.” She prefers the grit and grimness of the original versions of fairy tales, with their “agony disguised as piety” and “cultish suffering.” The sweetness of fairy tales — where princesses are awakened by a kiss, where children frolic in candy-sweet lands, where animals are anthropomorphic guides — are turned inside out through Mark’s writing, revealing their harsher side.

The result is a series of hard, honest incantations. In “A Bluebeard of Wives,” Mark ponders her place as her husband’s third spouse. “There are doors no third wife should ever open,” she writes about their 10-year marriage, one that has gone on “longer than he’d been married to the other two wives, but not collectively.” Yet this approach gets in the book’s way at times. “Happily” is so inwardly focused that Mark’s magic can’t always touch what’s going on around her and us. This is most evident in Chapter 15 — “Fairy Tales and the Bodies of Black Boys” — where Mark, who is a White Jewish American married to a Black man, talks about her two young Black sons, Eli and Noah. Of all the fairy tale references to draw from, she chooses to liken them to “Tom Thumb who, like the body of the Black boy, is caught inside a swallow cycle … over and over again.”

If this chapter demonstrates “Happily’s” limitations it’s because it shows that Mark’s reliance on the Brothers Grimm, Hans Christian Anderson and other fairy tale references makes her world feel tight and narrow. So, too, do the thinkers on whom she draws, among them Gertrude Stein, Carlo Levi, Samuel Beckett and Karl Marx. As expansive as these references and connections are, they never seem to pull Mark out of her own worldview. I found myself wanting — perhaps mostly for her husband and boys — some greater attention to the wider world.

At times, Mark offers glimpses into the Black interiority of the three Black men around her: Her husband forlornly sits alone as he laments George Floyd. Her son Noah changes form from Peter Pan to Martin Luther King Jr. one Halloween. And in “Rapunzel, Draft One Thousand,” her son Eli states, “Of course my life matters. … Why wouldn’t it matter?” Yet these three men needed a different spell put on them, one that’s as much about the magic of Blackness as it is about warding off black magic. They live in the American South, a place full of Black fables, writers and fairy tales all its own. It is a region to which scores of Black people are returning, a region that gave us Alice Walker, Jesmyn Ward and more. There are stories there that Mark might have drawn on, and others from beyond its border: in Anansi stories and the Ghanaian folklore tales, for example. But little of that finds purchase in “Happily,” which instead relies mostly on the more familiar structures of European narrative and thought.

At one point, one of Mark’s students asks if Mark should stop writing. “Is it really worth it? … All this vulnerability? All this exposure? Possibly hurting everyone you love?” inquires the student. Mark’s response — “If I stopped writing, I’d go sea witch” — seems to suggest that sitting with her thoughts might turn her into something terrible. But the world is already terrible, which might mean that the best spells wouldn’t be those that simply reveal it in its ugliness, but that replace it with something beautiful, hopeful. “Happily” doesn’t quite seem capable of summoning those sentiments, reluctant as Mark seems to be to reach beyond her own kingdom of stories. It’s possible, though, that she wouldn’t have needed to go beyond her borders to find those other ways of seeing. Maybe they’re far closer to where we are every day: face to face, mirror to mirror.

Happily

A Personal History — With Fairy Tales

By Sarbina Orah Mark

Random House. 198 pp. $27

