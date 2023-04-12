Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fiction 1 LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY (Doubleday, $29). By Bonnie Garmus. A mid-century scientist becomes a sensation while hosting a feminist cooking show.

2 TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW (Knopf, $28). By Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends run a successful video design company while testing the boundaries of their relationship. 3 ROMANTIC COMEDY (Random House, $28). Curtis Sittenfeld. A late-night comedy writer resists her attraction to the show's guest host, a pop star known for dating models.

4 HELLO BEAUTIFUL (Dial, $28). By Ann Napolitano. A tragedy from a young man’s past tears a rift in the relationship between three sisters he has befriended.

5 DEMON COPPERHEAD (Harper, $32.50). By Barbara Kingsolver. A boy born in a trailer in Appalachia faces the challenges of childhood poverty with resilience.

6 I HAVE SOME QUESTIONS FOR YOU (Viking, $28). By Rebecca Makkai. Years after her former prep school roommate was murdered, a woman returns to campus as a teacher.

7 HANG THE MOON (Scribner, $28). Jeannette Walls. A woman contends with gossip and scandal while she makes her way as a bootlegger in prohibition-era Virginia.

8 PINEAPPLE STREET (Pamela Dorman, $28). By Jenny Jackson. Siblings and in-laws from a wealthy Brooklyn family adjust to new living arrangements.

9 REMARKABLY BRIGHT CREATURES (Ecco, $27.99). By Shelby Van Pelt. A woman develops a friendship with an octopus living in an aquarium.

10 HOMECOMING (Mariner, $32). Kate Morton. A journalist’s discovery of her family’s possible connection to an unsolved crime sends her in pursuit of a deeply buried secret.

Nonfiction

1 POVERTY, BY AMERICA (Crown, $28). By Matthew Desmond. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Evicted” examines the reasons poverty is entrenched in the culture of the United States.

2 I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED (Simon & Schuster, $27.99). By Jennette McCurdy. The former Nickelodeon actor details her dysfunctional childhood and the resulting psychological distress she faced during adulthood.

3 SWEET ENOUGH (Clarkson Potter, $35). Alison Roman. A former restaurant pastry chef shares recipes for simple and flavorful desserts.

4 ATOMIC HABITS (Avery, $27). By James Clear. How to make small changes that have a big impact.

5 THE CREATIVE ACT (Penguin, $32). By Rick Rubin. A Grammy-winning music producer shares how artists work and suggests ways to foster creativity in everyday life.

6 THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE (HarperOne, $22.99). By Charlie Mackesy. The British illustrator brings to life fables about unlikely friendships.

7 ENCHANTMENT (Riverhead, $26). By Katherine May. Inspiration for people who feel exhausted or helpless who want to deepen their appreciation for the world.

8 A FEVER IN THE HEARTLAND (Viking, $30). Timothy Egan. The rise and downfall of a predatory grifter who was responsible for the Ku Klux Klan’s ascent to power in the 1920s.

9 THE WISDOM OF THE BULLFROG (Grand Central, $ 25). Admiral William H. McRaven. The former Navy Commander for U.S. Special Operations Forces shares lessons for leadership.

10 THE LANGUAGE OF TREES (Tin House, 29.95). Katie Holten. An artist uses trees to form an alphabet she uses to explore the connection between nature and literature.

Rankings reflect sales for the week ended Apr. 9. The charts may not be reproduced without permission from the American Booksellers Association, the trade association for independent bookstores in the United States, and indiebound.org. Copyright 2023 American Booksellers Association. (The bestseller lists alternate between hardcover and paperback each week.)

