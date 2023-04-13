Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Given its $8.8 billion in annual revenue, soaring global appeal and coveted place in American popular culture, it is easy to forget that professional basketball teetered on the edge of irrelevance for much of its history. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As recently as the 1980s, many National Basketball Association franchises struggled financially, and the league’s following was so meager that many playoff games were televised not live but on tape delay. The explanation frequently offered for the league’s troubles was that it was too Black and too unstructured, and featured too many violence-prone and drug-addled players, to appeal to a predominantly White fan base.

But that narrative was all wrong, according to “Black Ball: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Spencer Haywood, and the Generation That Saved the Soul of the NBA,” a new book by American University history professor and avid hoophead Theresa Runstedtler. Rather than undermine professional basketball, she argues, the Black players of the 1970s and early 1980s laid the foundation for the NBA’s current success.

Advertisement

The league’s major selling points — its cultural cool, improvisational grace and stunning athleticism — were all honed during what may be the most turbulent period in league history. Many of the moves that now dominate pro basketball highlights, such as posterizing dunks, ankle-breaking crossovers and dizzying spins, became staples of the professional game during that era.

For years, that playground-inspired style was frowned upon by the overwhelmingly White basketball establishment of league executives, team owners and reporters. As Runstedtler sees it, the struggles of Black players to fully express themselves on the court were emblematic of the barriers that confronted African Americans off the court.

“The white-controlled business of professional basketball, much like the nation at large, had to reckon with rising Black demands for not just equality of opportunity but also equality of results,” she writes.

Advertisement

Over time, sensibilities evolved. The league gained legions of new fans with the arrival of iconic stars Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan in the late 1970s and 1980s. But, the book says, the NBA also benefited when it began to embrace and market the style of play that it once resisted.

The results have been lucrative for all involved. NBA stars are among the best-paid, most recognizable and most socially active athletes on the planet. The league’s current television rights deal pays better than $2.6 billion a year, up from $19 million in 1980. Forbes magazine estimates that the combined value of the NBA’s three most valuable teams, the Golden State Warriors, the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers, is $19 billion — more than the total estimated value of Major League Baseball’s three most expensive teams, the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox.

None of that was predictable a half-century ago when professional basketball was mired in what Runstedtler calls its “Dark Ages.” “Black Ball” reconsiders that period of NBA history, placing it in a more positive light.

The book revisits the struggles of players including Connie Hawkins and Haywood, both of whom sued to play in the NBA and whose legal victories helped loosen the stranglehold team owners held over players’ careers.

Advertisement

The book also looks back at the NBA’s problem with on-court violence, which in retrospect seemed to be as much about racial fears as about actual punches thrown. Fights are considered part of the culture and perhaps even the appeal of the overwhelmingly White National Hockey League. And in Major League Baseball, brushback pitches, beanballs and brawls are part of the sport’s lore, and are excused as apt punishment for breaking the game’s unwritten rules.

But the NBA establishment treated the fisticuffs that commonly flared in its increasingly Black league as an existential problem. “Because of the NBA’s overwhelming Blackness, front-office executives, team owners, sportswriters, and fans alike saw player violence as a real threat to the integrity of the sport and the league,” Runstedtler writes.

The league responded in 1977 by dramatically increasing player penalties for fighting. The maximum fine went from $500 to $10,000 — much harsher penalties than those imposed in baseball or hockey, the book says.

Advertisement

Beyond fights, illegal drugs — particularly cocaine — were seen as a big part of pro basketball’s problem. A 1980 Los Angeles Times investigation painted the NBA as in the grips of a drug crisis, with anywhere from 40 to 75 percent of the players using coke. To be sure, cocaine use was common in the NBA — as it was across society at the time, particularly among people who ran in the proverbial fast lane. But Runstedtler writes that the league’s drug problem was exaggerated in the public mind because so many of its players were Black.

It is a compelling argument. But in making her case, Runstedtler at times seems to minimize real issues. For example, she dismisses as fiction the concern that a smokable form of cocaine known as freebase is far more addictive than the powdered variety. She said that worry only foreshadowed unfounded fears about crack cocaine. But anybody who has witnessed how smokable cocaine can ravage individuals, families and entire neighborhoods knows that freebase and crack are uniquely powerful forms of the drug.

The book is built around an impressive review of newspaper and magazine articles, as well as scholarly papers. Throughout, Runstedtler places the struggles of NBA players into a wider racial context. The technique frequently produces valuable insights, but at times, her broader assertions feel forced. In one instance she writes that the “racialized scripts of violence and punishment in professional basketball helped to shape conventional wisdom about the necessity of establishing ‘law and order’ in African American communities.” That is one take, but there are certainly others.

Advertisement

A more nuanced analysis probably would have emerged had Runstedtler taken a more journalistic approach and sought the observations of NBA figures from the era the book covers. But even without those recollections, “Black Ball” is instructive reading for anyone interested in the rise of the modern NBA.

Michael A. Fletcher is a senior writer for ESPN.

Black Ball

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Spencer Haywood, and the Generation That Saved the Soul of the NBA

By Theresa Runstedtler

Bold Type. 355 pp. $29

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.