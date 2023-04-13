Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Writers have walked probably millions of miles over the centuries and turned those journeys into compelling books. Patrick Leigh Fermor strolled across a Europe in 1933 that would become almost unrecognizable 10 years later. Henry David Thoreau took a nice, rainy 30-mile walk on a Cape Cod beach in 1849 and chronicled his experience in “Walking,” an essay published in the Atlantic right after his death in 1862. In “The Songlines,” Bruce Chatwin traveled through the Aboriginal world in Australia, wandering in the Outback and discovering its impenetrable culture and himself. And while she was not the one writing the famous Tales, the many-times-married Wife of Bath making her pilgrimage to Canterbury took the opportunity to regale her fellow travelers with ribald and audacious stories that have endured. And this doesn’t include the many lesser lights who have walked out the door of whatever place they called home carrying only essentials and explored a world made radically different by just taking it slow.

Even though many walkers through the centuries have written about their experiences traversing notable places, anyone who has boarded the train, or hopped on the bus, or endured Interstate 95 or the New Jersey Turnpike should not be fooled by the ostensible familiarity of the journey undertaken by Wall Street Journal reporter and editor Neil King Jr. In late March 2021, he kissed his wife, Shailagh, goodbye, gave his dog a scratch, stepped out of his Capitol Hill home and spent the next 26 days walking to Manhattan. He chronicles those 330 miles with a veteran reporter’s sharp curiosity and a historian’s discernment in his remarkable new book, “American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal.”

King, who was part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Wall Street Journal team that covered 9/11, had once whimsically talked about taking this idiosyncratic walk. A dire bout with esophageal cancer, with its attendant brutal treatments and radical reprioritization of life, seemed to force memento mori and carpe diem into an urgent competition for dominance — and the latter clearly won. His quixotic trek moved from conversation to a kind of goal, though one forestalled by the pandemic, whose lockdowns made it impossible for a meanderer to ease in and out of strangers’ homes and lives. At last, after years of research and preparation, he set off on his “ramble” — a curious word with a nice 19th-century kind of ring to it, suggesting not a direct path from Union Station to, say, Newark, but instead something more spontaneous, more discursive and disorganized in the best ways.

Walking with King is like having an especially learned and observant companion, one who wears his erudition lightly as he regales you with concise yet illuminating glimpses into a moment of American history that happens to coincide with each spot he happens upon. There’s the “dubious aristocrat, Thomas West, otherwise known as Lord De La Warr, who never even sailed the bay named for him or floated its main river. The lord who gave his name to the Delaware didn’t fare well in the New World despite his large footprint. . . . Some historians think he was poisoned when he died on his trip back to Virginia in 1618, and that his corpse was then tossed out to sea.” At the eponymous river, King encounters “twenty-three simple white gravestones, all lined up. … It was the simplest of memorials, easily missed, with nothing but a flagpole to draw your attention. Each stone marked the grave of a soldier buried there who never made it to New Jersey on the night Washington crossed for his sneak attack in Trenton. These men all died of disease, exposure, or earlier injuries and were buried there on Christmas Day, 1776.” It’s the “Christmas Day” that brings that distant past into a poignant present.

For most of us, this patch of the mid-Atlantic region seems characterized more by monotony — or at least the smallest of differences — than the dramatic contrasts of much of the rest of the country. King opens our eyes to what has been hiding in plain sight. Escaping the seemingly inescapable strip malls and chain stores, he takes us into the encapsulated, pre-modern splendor of “the heart of Amish and Mennonite farm country on a spring morning impervious to improvement” punctuated by “the array of colors” of clothes hung out to dry on laundry day. He enjoyed a softball game fiercely played by high school boys and girls and was welcomed by their coach and teacher, who then asked if he had “time for a couple of hymns?” Indeed he did, and, King writes, “it may have been the fullest offering of thanks I have ever received. Those voices, how they mixed and soared and played off one another. . . . it was all miraculous and beautiful. The simple purity of it, mixed with the lyrics of death and longing for a better place, twisted a part of me. I won’t lie. I cried when they sang those songs.”

About 125 miles later, King finds himself in a landscape that is the polar opposite of Lancaster County: climbing the “mighty Edgeboro Landfill” with two friendly Middlesex County Utilities Authority landfill docents. Every day the 862,000 residents of the county generate about 2,000 tons of garbage that ends up at this site, like an enormous sedimentary rock of refuse, each layer marking another year of consumption and detritus. And as they reached the top, King caught his “first glint of the high towers of Manhattan, tiny, jagged spikes of fool’s gold lit by the morning sun.” He could see the finish line just ahead. But not without many more adventures in store.

His accommodations ranged from the homes of friends to Airbnbs, to hotels with vast differences in cleanliness and comfort to a memorable Victorian bed-and-breakfast in a rapidly declining Staten Island neighborhood. The proprietor was an 81-year-old woman, a Polish emigre who fed him, washed his clothes, lavished him with care and complimented him on his “really great legs” as he headed to the Bayonne Bridge. Crossing several rivers required equal measures of meticulous planning and dumb luck. King was blessed with both.

King acknowledges that this excursion was possible by the accident of his being an amiable, unthreatening, middle-aged White guy. One would be hard-pressed to imagine a woman or a person of color moving with such ease and impunity through this landscape. But the book is infused with a generosity of spirit and genuine humility borne of facing a catastrophe. “I had set out with a wonder first stirred by a sickness. A jolt of fear had opened a seam of freedom, and I had slipped through. I went out to seek and give meaning, with the giving being a key part of that conversation.” Perhaps the enduring “giving” in his book about his very long walk is that it will make it nearly impossible to continue staring blankly out of whatever window one happens to be sitting near while heading north from D.C. Is that a Mennonite children’s choir just over the hill?

