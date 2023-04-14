Six poems that celebrate magic acts of living

I walked on ceilings when nobody was watching.

If I opened my stance, lowered my head, and pushed down my hands,

the ceiling became the floor. Nobody believed me.

They had not seen me do it. Nor had they paid attention

to my developing skills. The hallway was the best place to practice

my upside-down world. To concentrate on walking,

I closed the brown shuttered doors to all the bedrooms.

Sometimes my hair would fly up, and I would have to tie it back.

When my head grew dizzy, I floated down on my back

and lay flat on the floor right below the light.

Who would believe in me if I did not believe in myself?

I knew the power I had could be tamed by the family.

To this day, nobody knows where I am when I am not home.

